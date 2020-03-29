Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Distance learning at the Huffman house

Second reaction: Now what?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Portland College Girl is taking the dreaded organic chemistry, biology and plenty of other brain crushing science classes. She would need a calm, quiet place to study. A house with no distractions. A house that is so not our house.

My husband is also now working from home. Add in one big sister, a still-puppy-like dog, a friendly cat and two rabbits in a 1,700-square-foot house and what do you get? A place that does not exactly read “college students get good grades by studying here."

Once again, Grandma Sue to the rescue.

There is peace and quiet at Grandma Sue’s house. There are no large animals bouncing around or cats begging for food or sisters complaining about someone’s music being turned up too loud. There’s also no mom or dad interrupting study time by gazing fondly at a college girl who has unexpectedly returned to the fold.

But wait, the whole Grandma Sue situation gets even better. Grandma Sue is a retired chemistry teacher.