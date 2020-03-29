Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Distance learning at the Huffman house

I don’t even know where to start.
Global pandemic, shelter-at-home, social distancing, toilet paper shortage, hand sanitizer hoarding, business shut down, furloughs, home schooling, “working” remotely and college kids sent home.
As longtime Register reporter Pierce Carson used to say: “Jesus Christ on a mountain!”
I guess the biggest news at our house is that Portland College Girl is back -- and probably until late August.
Our girl had just finished visiting Napa for her spring break and been back in Portland for less than a week when her school announced it would immediately transition to online classes.
That was mind-blowing enough. But less than 48 hours later, the school next announced that all students should return to their permanent address AND move out of the dorms. As in “turn in your keys and get the heck out,” move out.
Woah.
Another 48 hours later, she’d managed to shove most of her stuff into moving boxes. Her roommate’s mom -- god bless her -- drove down from Seattle to help the girls load up their stuff and transport our girl’s belongings to a storage space.
24 hours later, she was back in Napa.
My first reaction: My baby was home!
Second reaction: Now what?
Portland College Girl is taking the dreaded organic chemistry, biology and plenty of other brain crushing science classes. She would need a calm, quiet place to study. A house with no distractions. A house that is so not our house.
My husband is also now working from home. Add in one big sister, a still-puppy-like dog, a friendly cat and two rabbits in a 1,700-square-foot house and what do you get? A place that does not exactly read “college students get good grades by studying here."
Once again, Grandma Sue to the rescue.
There is peace and quiet at Grandma Sue’s house. There are no large animals bouncing around or cats begging for food or sisters complaining about someone’s music being turned up too loud. There’s also no mom or dad interrupting study time by gazing fondly at a college girl who has unexpectedly returned to the fold.
But wait, the whole Grandma Sue situation gets even better. Grandma Sue is a retired chemistry teacher.
If Portland College Girl were to study at Grandma Sue’s it’d be like living with her own personal chemistry tutor. In a pre-corona column, I joked about about sending Grandma Sue to chemistry class with our girl. Now she literally can ATTEND CLASS WITH OUR GIRL.
WINNING!
I’m not forgetting our other College Girl. Sonoma State is still on spring break as I write this, so we have not had to face the dilemma of Where Will She Study for College Classes?
But I’ve already got a Plan B.
Each Huffman Girl could have their own private study area at Grandma Sue’s Coronavirus College Campus.
At assigned times they could have study breaks, where they visit Grandma Sue’s “cafeteria” for a hot meal or snack. She is known for her bacon and waffles and cut up apples with peanut butter.
After eating, Grandma Sue could then check homework and give pats on the back.
It’s called Distance Learning, Grandma-Style.
