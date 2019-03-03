It’s been nine months but we Huffmans are still totally gaga over our new puppy.
Yes, Penny has eaten two left shoes and one right, disemboweled multiple stuffed chew toys and tried to knock over Grandma Sue with her exuberant greetings, but overall, she’s actually doing really well when it comes to the usual puppy antics.
Part of that is because we discovered something that changed her life.
Alston Park.
Yeah, I know, I’m totally late to the game -- dog people have been taking their dogs to Alston Park for-EVER.
But our last dog Wylie was not a people dog. Wylie the Aussie was a herd dog and Alston’s mix of humans and other dogs wasn’t a good combo for our old dog.
Penny is another story. Our chocolate Lab is bananas for people and dogs and balls and sticks and most of all, WATER, as we soon found out.
After Penny’s puppy shots were done, we decide to brave the large dog fenced area at Alston.
Being the Alston park newbies, who knew what to expect?
If we let her off leash would she come back when called? What if the other dogs ganged up on her? What if she ganged up on other dogs? What if she tried to steal someone’s ball? What if another dog tried to, ahem, get romantic?
After a few tentative excursions, we realized that – shocker – Penny was just fine at the park. In fact, she loved it. We puppy parents could relax.
And then Penny discovered The Pond.
After the big rains, a big ditch behind the big dog fenced area became a big pond full of brown, muddy colored water.
And Penny wanted in.
Middle Daughter was the first to “let” Penny dunk herself.
She sent a video of our precious puppy paddling through the water, her tongue happily lolling in her mouth.
SHE’S IN THE WATER, texted Allie. “I was freaking out but she swam just fine LOL,” she texted.
From then on, hanging out in the fenced part of the dog park was SO 2018.
Ever since, it’s been straight to the pond, every time.
To other dog owners she probably looks completely out of control. She plunges in with abandon, splashing and flailing trough the water like … well... a puppy.
Her frolicking has been enough to stop some dog owners in their tracks. Some laugh. Others just stare, jaws hanging open. Small children laugh and point.
She’ll often draw other dogs to the pond -- dogs that were minding their own business in other parts of the park -- until, to their owner’s distress, their dog realized THAT OTHER DOG IS IN THE WATER. I MUST JOIN HER.
I’m sorry other dog owners. Our dog is a bad influence.
The good news is that after her romp in the pond, she’s totally wiped out which means that we all get to enjoy long puppy naps.
And like Charles Schulz said, there’s nothing better than a warm puppy.