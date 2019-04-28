Some Huffman family traditions are going to hell in an Easter handbasket.
And I’m OK with it.
For 25 years, Easter Sunday meant one thing: church and then visiting Grandma and Grandpa’s house for an egg hunt and ham dinner.
This year that all changed, for two reasons:
For the first time in 25 years, we were child-free on Easter.
And this Easter Sunday would mark almost exactly one year to the day that my dad passed away.
Because the Oldest Huffman is in Denver and the Youngest Huffman is in college in Portland and Middle Daughter had to work, my husband and I were flying solo this year.
To be dramatic: it was the END of a QUARTER CENTURY of Huffman Family Easter-ness.
To be not dramatic: I’ll live.
During those 25 years, Easter was always a Big Deal.
The day would start with a scramble to get the three girls ready for church and dressed in their Easter outfits.
It was a constant challenge to come up with appropriate yet budget-friendly church clothes, shoes and sweaters. Mervyn's and Payless Shoes were my go-to choices back then. If I was lucky, two out of three could wear an older sister’s hand-me-down white sweater from last Easter. White shoes too tight? Grin and bear it, kiddo.
There was always pressure to leave early for church. Yes, Jesus Christ has risen but if we got to church and there were no seats well Jesus Christ was going to hear about it.
My husband usually had a ham in the oven to supervise and then wrap up to take to Grandma and Grandpa’s house in Vacaville. I obsessed over with getting a family photo – one with all children smiling. Yes, there may have been threats issued through gritted teeth but dammit we were taking an Easter photo!
Like I said, I’m OK with it.
This year, we decided that instead of our regular Easter routine, my mom and my husband and I would have a picnic at Grandpa Bob’s cemetery.
We headed to Raley’s after church for sandwiches. Now, I’ve never been in Raley’s on Easter Sunday. But apparently, not everyone has the same definition of How To Spend Your Easter Sunday. These people were clearly not under any pressure to get a ham to Grandma’s house on time.
They were just doing their normal Sunday routine. You know, getting milk and avocados. Buying plants and potting soil at Home Depot.
Don’t you have an egg hunt to go to? A ham to carve?
Arriving at the veteran’s cemetery in Dixon, we unfolded our chairs and opened our sandwiches. Yeah, it felt a little weird to be sitting in the middle of the headstones eating a salami sandwich. Apologies to the veterans who are buried next to my dad. But it felt right to be with Grandpa Bob.
During the annual summer vacations to Bodega Bay that Grandpa Bob always planned, we’d always have bubbles for everyone to play with. When cars would drive past our beach house we’d salute them with a shower of bubbles.
So we brought bubbles to the cemetery.
And wouldn’t you know it, it turns out that the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California is the PERFECT place for bubbles. It’s so windy that there’s no blowing required. You just hold the wand up and the wind does the rest.
Here’s to you dad. Your own Easter bubble salute.