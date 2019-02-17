This February, I made 15 valentines and mailed them to 15 strangers across the U.S., plus a lone Canadian.
Who makes valentines and sends them to people they don’t even know?
I do!
The fun came from a Valentine exchange started by a Napa woman who goes by the name of Aunt Pammy.
I first met Aunt Pammy when I did a story on her Valentine card exchange in 2018. With Aunt Pammy’s Annual Valentine Exchange, Valentine makers sign up to swap cards with others. If you send 10 valentines, you should get 10 in return.
I went to Pammy’s house in Napa to interview her and the first thing I saw was a half a dozen vintage typewriters displayed throughout her living room.
Being the journalism junkie that I am, I practically started drooling.
After I composed myself, Aunt Pammy showed me how she was printing her own valentines from a hand cut rubber stamp. She also makes tile mosaics, sews and teaches theater. Plus, she wears my favorite kind of nerdy eyeglasses.
Who was this lady and how could we become best friends?
By the time it came around to sign up for the 2019 valentine exchange, I was ON IT.
Yes, I would make 15 valentines to swap with others!
Yes, I would receive 15 in return!
Yes, I would spend weeks shopping for and buying random pink and red craft supplies.
Yes, I would use two heart shaped punches to create different sizes of heart cut outs. I even made miniature heart confetti.
Punch. Punch. Punch.
I bought a pack of the cutest pink padded mailing envelopes and then packaged up my sample Valentine -- each included a few pieces of my favorite Dove chocolates -- and took it to the post office to get weighed where I was then informed that each package could cost $3.50 to mail.
THREE DOLLARS AND FIFTY CENTS. For each one! Times 15! Well that just about popped my red balloon.
I made a tough choice: the candy had to go. Sorry Valentine swappers. You get hand-punched paper confetti but no Dove chocolates.
After receiving my 15 names for the Valentine exchange, I got to work stuffing envelopes and addressing envelopes.
Because I’d just saved $52.50 on postage, naturally I figured I could splurge on some fun vintage stamps to add to my cards.
Why? Because regular stamps are boring.
And when is the last time you licked a stamp from the 1940s? It’s almost like going back in time.
I headed to the Napa stamp store and pestered the owner Jean to find me only red and pink stamps. Preferably with women on them, I said.
What? she said exasperatedly.
I stood my ground and Jean eventually sold me $4.75 worth of vintage commemoratives that I used to decorate my valentines.
I made at least four trips to Michaels for other “must have” valentine decorations.
My dining room table looked like Cupid had thrown up on it.
On the Friday before Feb. 14, the assigned “mailing” day, I went to the downtown post office. To properly document the moment I convinced the mailman to let me take his picture holding my valentines.
Two days later the Valentines starting rolling in.
By Valentine’s Day, I had gotten about a dozen cards in the mail. I got a little thrill opening my mailbox each day.
Someone, a stranger(!), sent ME a valentine.
How sweet is that?