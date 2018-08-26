Remember how I wrote how the Youngest Huffman is leaving for college and we can’t wait to get rid of all her stuff?
I changed my mind. The stuff can go but the kid should stay.
Now that her college move-in date is just days away, I think that our youngest (OUR BABY!) needs to stay at momma’s side, sleeping in her childhood bedroom for at least a few more years.
What’s the rush, anyway, kid? You’ve got the rest of your life to adult.
Hey, don’t we have a good thing going at home?
Mom knows about your favorite Hawaiian potato chips and your favorite Clif bar flavor. How about I go buy you a case of each?
I would even promise to buy even more strawberries – another favorite. You could have your own private stash. Call it a bribe, whatever. I’m not above begging.
What if I promise to step up my dinner-making skills? I could take a few classes at the CIA, start buying cookbooks.
How about a fresh fruit smoothie every morning? Nightly dinner buffet with selection of your favorite appetizers and hot entrees? DESSERT BAR?
I know, I know, I’m all over the place. But I can’t help it.
Us moms of departing college students have the right to be wildly emotional, disjointed and confused. It’s been a long 18 years and now it’s all going to hell in a college handbasket.
Somebody do something! Someone stop her! Please explain that her parents still need her! Better yet, PENNY THE PUPPY needs her. THINK OF THE PUPPY!
Pause.
Did it work?
Nope, she’s still going.
We’re taking her to her college in Oregon, like it or not.
Since we’re flying her to Portland, the Youngest Huffman is only bringing one large suitcase worth of stuff.
The rest will be shipped directly to her new dorm room courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond.
Those smart people over at BB&B obviously figured out that new college kids need stuff and they make it easy (soooooo easy!) to order your goods online and then have them shipped straight to the school.
The other night our girl headed to BB&B in Vallejo where she created her own personal “going to college” registry.
That sounded way too similar to a wedding or baby shower registry, BTW. Gulp.
Anyway, armed with a scanner gun, she clicked up and down the aisles at BB&B adding bedsheets and pillows and storage “solutions” and lamps and little twinkle lights.
What else does she need? I mean, when I went off to college, there was definitely no BB&B registry. My mom and dad just packed me up and sent me off to Sac State.
And her own laptop? HA! That’s a good one. We had no laptops. We had TYPEWRITERS. And mine was a very heavy Smith Corona electric. And you had to remember to buy typewriter PAPER and WITE-OUT.
One bit of good news for our new college girl: Her roommate already told our girl that she’s bringing a mini fridge and microwave for their dorm room.
Thank you New Roommate and New Roommate Parents! Way to go!
What else are you bringing? Any Hawaiian kettle chips or white chocolate Clif bars?