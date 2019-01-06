After the youngest Huffman left the nest for college in Portland I acquired a pen pal.
But it’s not our kid.
My pen pal is named Brenda and she works in the “Academic Resource Center” at our girl’s university.
I got my first letter from Brenda after our girl got admitted to the college.
“Congratulations,” wrote Brenda. “We look forward to working with you.”
Brenda explained that her department is “a starting place for first-year questions, concerns and troubles, both for freshmen and for parents of freshmen.”
Awwww, thanks Brenda.
That’s nice of you. No offense, but we are hoping that any “concerns and troubles” involving our new college student daughter are short-lived, easily solved and require no last-minute full-priced flights to Portland.
Let’s just all get good grades and have a trouble-free and age-appropriate fun four years of college! Go team!
Brenda described starting college as a “transition.”
“There are significant differences from the high school environment to the college environment – both for parents and for students,” she said.
I gotcha Brenda. And I totally agree. So many differences!
For one thing our daughter’s Napa bed stays made 100 percent of the time. Because she’s not sleeping in it, obvi. (Insert mom sob/cheer here).
For another, we are minus one kid but we inherited her five rabbits. And their rabbit poop.
In addition, the grocery bill has gone down because I’m no longer buying someone’s favorite granola bars, chips, drinks and that fancy salami she likes.
At orientation weekend in August, we got to hear from Brenda in person. Brenda was everything you’d want from an Academic Resource Center boss. She was warm. She was witty. She made us laugh.
She knew that some of us (I see you JENNIFER HUFFMAN) may be having a slight emotional breakdown as we prepared to leave our children at college. But Brenda was ready with Resources, Expert Advice and Solutions to Problems.
I kind of wanted to hug her when she finished. Or cry on her shoulder.
In October, Brenda sent me another letter.
Dear Parents: "The midterms are upon us. Students may be feeling stressed and overwhelmed." Then there's also test anxiety, failure to form a peer group, roommate distress, money trouble and seasonal flu.
Thanks a lot Brenda. As if we moms didn’t have enough to over-worry about.
When our girl came home for a one-week break in October, I grilled her.
How are you grades? Are you pacing yourself? Are you feeling the disenchantment with school that Brenda warned me about?
I’m doing fine, she said.
In November, Brenda wrote me again.
Dear Parents: "As the semester begins to wind down, parents may notice the energy of the new freshman will be gone. In its place your student may be feeling frustrated with classes, overworked and extremely tired." Often freshman maybe develop a sense of regret about coming to the school in Portland OR EVEN GOING TO COLLEGE IN THE FIRST PLACE, wrote Brenda.
Gulp.
At Thanksgiving, I cornered our daughter again. Are you feeling overworked? What time do you go to bed at night? Do you wish you’d never gone to college? TELL ME NOW FOR GOD’S SAKE SO WE CAN ALERT BRENDA.
It’s all OK mom, she said.
But what if you’re no longer certain about your academic course of study!?!?
I got it mom, she said. Relax.
I relaxed a bit. Maybe 1 percent.
Now that our girl is about to start her second semester, I know what comes after that. She’ll be a sophomore. And that means no more letters from Brenda.
I hope Brenda will make this break-up as painless as possible. Maybe we can exchange email addresses. Friend each other on Facebook.
Let’s not say goodbye Brenda. Only until you write again.