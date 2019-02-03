Our cat is fat.
My kids and husband had been saying this for some time.
I disagreed.
She’s just large-boned, I said. She’s a big girl. More to love.
She’s fat, mom.
Stop saying that, you’re gonna hurt her feelings. We don’t fat shame at our house, even cats.
But after a recent visit to our vet, I’m facing the fats. I mean the facts.
Your cat is “significantly overweight,” our vet told me, not unkindly.
She weighs 21 lbs.
She should weigh closer to 13.
Oh my. That’s a lot less cat than we currently have.
The vet suggested we gradually cut her cat rations by half.
Oh my. That’s a lot less cat food than she currently eats.
She’s also got fleas, he said.
Really? I swear I did not notice that. Total cat mom fail on my part. And I’m usually very good at spotting bugs. I am an expert lice spotter and picker. Ask my girls.
The vet gave me flea medicine for the cat. He also gave me a white bottle with a pump dispenser.
Massage this mousse onto the spots where she’s been overgrooming herself, he said.
Riiiight, I thought.
Have you ever tried to “massage” mousse into a cat’s fur? Try approaching a cat with “magic mousse” and you are asking for it.
I could only imagine what our cat would think:
“You want to rub what on my fur? Think again, you pitiful human. The minute you try and touch me with that stuff I’m going Tasmanian Devil on your ayuss. I will whirl. I will hiss. I will spit. JUST TRY ME.”
Back at home I informed the family.
The cat is going on a diet, I said.
Instead of a half cup of food twice a day, she’s going down to a quarter cup.
Oooh, they said.
We all knew this would be interesting. Our cat was used to a cat food gravy train. Faced with the end of the all-you-can-eat cat food buffet, there could be repercussions. Cat barf. Cat pee. In wrong places.
If the cat could talk, I knew what she’d say upon seeing the depleted contents of her food bowl:
“Um, excuse me but WHERE is the rest of my food?”
“Who told you I need to lose weight? THE VET? Thanks a lot, buddy. What does he know? I need that food to sustain me for the many multi-hour naps I require each day. IMHCO (In my humble cat opinion) I should never see the bottom of my food bowl. Yes, human, I know we battled over that mousse you attacked me with but cutting my food? Well, some things are simply unacceptable. “
I cut her rations.
Our cat began stalking me. If it was close to meal time, there she was.
Have you ever had a cat stare at you? It's unnerving, I tell you. You start to wonder what she's plotting while you are sleeping.
Her laser-like glaring wouldn't stop until I fed her. And then she practically pounced on her food. Not like before where she'd leisurely nibble away. No, this cat was hungry.
Four weeks later, our cat returned to the vet for a weigh-in.
This better be working, I said to our cat. Because if you’re not losing weight we're gonna have to start cat-cardio.
Good news, said our vet. Your cat lost one pound.
I triumphantly texted the family: She’s down to 20 lbs.!
Whoo hoooo! said my husband. If this was Weight Watchers, she’d get a special 5 percent weight loss pin.
Congrats, Huffman Cat. Only seven pounds to go.