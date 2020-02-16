It’s parents’ weekend at Portland College Girl’s campus — and we’re going.
It’s a first for us — we’ve never been to a parents’ weekend at any of our kids’ colleges.
Actually, that’s not true.
There was the one time we flew to Colorado during parents’ weekend at the very small Buddhist-inspired liberal arts college that the Oldest Huffman spent one semester at.
Located in a popular Colorado mountain town, this school was the polar opposite of the California State Universities that my husband and I graduated from.
At this Colorado college, our girl’s classes were said to start with meditation. There was a lot of talk about mindfulness and intention and contemplative education and “disciplined training of the heart.”
The campus had buildings named for Beat poets and Zen practices and included a “consciousness laboratory” and clubs like Contemplative Carpentry, Alliance for Psychedelic Studies and Dream Exploration & Artistic Process.
Yeah, this was so not Sac State.
Arriving at its downtown campus that weekend, we headed to the main office for a schedule of events.
Oh, said the receptionist with a slightly confused look on her face. Parents’ weekend?
Um, yeah, we said. As in… a weekend… for parents… to visit… this university… WHY DO YOU LOOK CONFUSED? WHERE IS OUR DAUGHTER AND WHAT HAVE YOU DONE TO HER?
Ummmm, I think a reception might be at our Nalanda campus? she said hopefully.
Arriving at Nalanda-land, which turned out to be a former commercial office building several miles from the main campus, we found the parking lot empty. Inside, a lone teacher scratched her head when we asked for the location of the parents’ weekend welcome reception.
Maybe the President’s House? she said.
Ah yes, I thought. I imagined something like a fine brick dwelling, a la UC Berkeley or some tweedy campus on the East coast.
You have free articles remaining.
Gamely, we followed her directions and arrived at the President’s House. Which turned out to be his house. His actual tract-house-kind-of-house. It was a lot like the kind of suburban home you’d find in an older Browns Valley neighborhood.
There were about a half a dozen of us parents hanging around his 1990s-era kitchen, while his wife talked about her latest journey to India to study yoga.
To be honest, we were a little concerned about attending this “reception” at all.
Almost two months before this, our daughter had enrolled herself at this college at the last minute, left Napa for Colorado the next day, moved into the school’s “Snow Leopard” dormitory and started her “mindful” set of classes.
Weeks later, the school had yet to ask her to make any tuition payments. She hadn’t paid a dime.
Sure, we had to give our girl credit. She’d gotten herself to Colorado and was enrolled in a college. It wasn’t our choice and maybe once they realized she had no money, she’d be asked to leave, but hey, until then, she was going with it.
Then again, maybe this was just how the school rolled. It’s not very Buddhist to kick a kid out of school ‘cause they can’t pay, right?
The truth was we had a feeling the other shoe would soon be dropping. We suspected that instead of a welcome “reception” this was a shake-down where we’d be asked to cough up some dough, and you won’t be leaving until you do. There could be torture involved. Of the Zen kind.
Nope, instead, we were handed a reusable water bottle and handouts about how students may choose to be referred to as him, her or zyr. This was seven years ago, before the use of alternative personal pronouns became better known.
I was a little delirious from the mile-high altitude/attitude at the parents’ weekend “experience” thus far, so we excused ourselves.
Long story short, we left Colorado that weekend without receiving any tuition invoice or being asked to pay. It would take another 12 months, one unreleased transcript and one series of calls from a collection agency later before that bill would be grudgingly paid.
Fast forward seven years and here we are about to head to our second official parents’ weekend.
And I think we deserve a do-over.
So bring on the welcome reception. Let’s meet the school president. And if we end up at his house, the good news is that this Huffman girl’s tuition is all paid up.