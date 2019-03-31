Dear Huffman daughters:
I’m sorry.
I have failed you as a mother.
Apparently, I forgot to bribe your way into college.
I didn’t buy the oldest Huffman a spot at that fancy art school in LA that she was dying to get into.
I didn’t buy the youngest Huffman admission at the tony private college in Santa Clara.
I haven’t yet made plans to bribe middle Huffman daughter’s way into her choice of university.
What was I thinking?
Bribes would have made things so. much. easier.
Instead, I was a Mean Mom. I made you take the SAT and write those pesky college essays and fill out those annoying Common Apps on your own.
It turns out I could have just bribed admissions officers Oprah-style: “You get a bribe! You get a bribe! You get a bribe!” and slipped you in the “side door.”
And why stop there? If you're gonna bribe, you might as well go all in. I could have sprinkled bribes amongst the entire university faculty and staff. Hey teachers: All bribes are on me! Just make sure our girl gets an A, wink, wink.
I could have bribed the parking people to reserve you a parking spot for your car right in front of your dorm. No matter that you all don't actually have college cars -- you’d never be inconvenienced by the mere possibility of having to circle the lot for an empty space.
I could have bribed the scheduling office so none of your classes started until after 11 a.m. Because getting up before 10:45 a.m. would be too stressful for my precious.
I could have bribed the housing office so you could get the nicest dorm room. One with the best view. Cleanest carpet. Nicest mini fridge. Maybe demolish the wall between two rooms and make a double room size JUST FOR YOU.
I could have bribed your roommate to treat you like a celebrity. A few thousand bucks here, a few thousand bucks there, and you’d always get to pick which kind of pizza to order and hold veto power over all dorm room decorations.
Jeez, I could have paid to have them rename the entire dorm for you. How does Huffman Manor sound?
I could have bribed the dining commons to give you a “go to the front of the line” pass so you’d never have to be burdened by waiting your turn for breakfast. Because what kind of college girl can learn on an empty stomach?
I could have bribed your way onto the dean’s honor list so my sweet darlings would think they were getting honor roll grades without having to actually do honor roll work. Or any work, for that matter.
I should have done ALL OF THIS because snowplow/lawnmower mommies like me must (clap) make (clap) life (clap) perfect (clap) for our blessed children. God forbid you face any adversity, disappointment, challenges or struggles like GETTING INTO COLLEGE IN THE FIRST PLACE.
Hey, if I was really organized, I should have just offered the school a percentage of your future earnings. Why didn’t I think of that sooner?
We’re practically doing that anyway, with student loans. Starting in August, one Huffman daughter will begin paying more than $800 a month on said loans.
If I had just paid off the university, she’d be free to spend that $800 on pizza and beer and more fun times – all paid for and made possible by mommy.
So yes, Huffman daughters, I really dropped the ball on the college cheating and bribing opportunities.
How much money would it take for you to forgive me?