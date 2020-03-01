Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: My kind of college visit

We spent the weekend with Portland College Girl and nobody died of embarrassment or was asked to leave campus for being That Parent Who is Too Annoying.

The flight from Sacramento to Portland was a good sign. First, I didn’t barf. I am a nervous flier and tend to get nauseous or anxious. Usually both.

Just like in the movies, my wonderful husband (who was already in Oregon for business) picked me up at the baggage claim.

First things first: I want to see our girl, I said.

We headed straight to campus to her dorm. Man, there is nothing like that first hug after not seeing one of your college kids for a few months.

Moms like that first hug to last a long time. Then we like to get one kiss on one cheek, a second kiss on the other check and then go in for a second, extended hug. The daughter may be squirming by that point but we don’t care. We are moms and we. need. our. hugs.

Portland College Girl was able to take a break from studying so we strolled around campus a little bit with her. Inside one building we managed to run into and meet three of her college friends in a row.