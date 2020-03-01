Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: My kind of college visit

We spent the weekend with Portland College Girl and nobody died of embarrassment or was asked to leave campus for being That Parent Who is Too Annoying.
The flight from Sacramento to Portland was a good sign. First, I didn’t barf. I am a nervous flier and tend to get nauseous or anxious. Usually both.
Just like in the movies, my wonderful husband (who was already in Oregon for business) picked me up at the baggage claim.
First things first: I want to see our girl, I said.
We headed straight to campus to her dorm. Man, there is nothing like that first hug after not seeing one of your college kids for a few months.
Moms like that first hug to last a long time. Then we like to get one kiss on one cheek, a second kiss on the other check and then go in for a second, extended hug. The daughter may be squirming by that point but we don’t care. We are moms and we. need. our. hugs.
Portland College Girl was able to take a break from studying so we strolled around campus a little bit with her. Inside one building we managed to run into and meet three of her college friends in a row.
That’s a mom/dad/parent weekend jackpot. We were lucky enough to be invited to parent’s weekend but to actually meet college friends of our college girl? BONUS.
And what delightful friends they were. They shook our hands. They actually talked to us. Made eye contact. Acted interested. They were adorable. I wanted to take all of them to the nearest Starbucks and buy them all a mocha and the snack of their choice and ask them all what their major is.
Being the girl reporter that I am, I took stealth photos of the friends with my cell phone. Then, miracle of miracles, our girl actually permitted a photo of her AND A FRIEND. How ‘bout THAT!
You have free articles remaining.
We headed to one of her organic chemistry classrooms. I know I wrote about this before, but I am still completely in awe of our girl and her love of science.
As we college moms know, you cannot force a kid to pass a college class. But this Huffman daughter is obsessed with getting an A in organic chemistry. IN ORGANIC CHEMISTRY.
Inside one classroom, she decided to draw some of the o-chem problems she’d been working on. Before I knew it, she was whipping out some o-chem molecule structures like nobody’s business. She has that stuff MEMORIZED. DAMN GIRL!
I took more photos.
My mom (the retired chemistry teacher) is going to love this, I thought.
While Portland College Girl had classes the next day, I made my husband take me to three different craft and fabric stores in Portland. He did not complain and waited patiently in the car at all three stops. People, I married a good man.
Later, we also got to see our girl’s roommate, who is also obsessed with her chemistry classes. Thank you to the university roommate algorithm that paired these two together. She is a darling girl who I also want to buy a mocha and pastry for.
Talk about being a good example. When we dropped off our daughter the night before, her roommate was at her desk studying chemistry. When we picked up our girl the next morning, her roommate was still in the exact same spot. Studying chemistry. If she didn’t have on different clothing, I would have sworn she had not moved all night.
Our girl picked out a certain breakfast spot in Portland. Called Gravy, it was known for the biscuits and, yep, gravy.
I looked over at our girl during breakfast.
It’s like you have this whole different life up here in Portland, I said. And you’re doing so well! You WANT to get an “A” in o-chem. You have Nice College Friends. A Nancy-Drew–book-perfect roommate. You’re almost a JUNIOR in college. Jeez.
I hope your life is always this sweet, and with plenty of gravy on top.
Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.