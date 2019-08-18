I spent my birthday lounging/lurking around a local resort spa and it was the best three-and-a-half hours of my summer.
My mini getaway was thanks to a gift card I’d had for this resort for years – you know, the kind of gift card that you get at one of those school auctions but never actually use.
But while cleaning out my wallet – hello 2017 car insurance card! – I found the gift card and actually called and made a pedicure appointment for my birthday.
You are invited to come to your appointment 30 minutes early and relax in our lounge or by the pool, said the resort’s confirmation email.
Hello? Did someone say "relax by the pool"? Oh, I would definitely be there 30 minutes before. And I would be doing all the relaxing.
I arrived at the spa EXACTLY a half hour early. The lobby alone was relaxing. An indoor fountain bubbled. Spa music played softly. I sampled lemon hand moisturizer and smelled lemon scented candles.
My house does not smell like lemons. There are no happy, smiling people waiting to offer you a pedicure or massage. There is no relaxing spa music or softly splashing water fountain inside the Huffman home.
I headed for the pool, where the Real Visitors were lounging. Could they tell I wasn’t one of them? Yeah, I’m just a local. With a gift card.
Sitting on a comfy pool chair with a cushion, I closed my eyes.
Ahhh, this is the life. Note to self: search wallet for more forgotten gift cards. Make more spa/pool appointments.
Exactly 29 minutes later, I scooped myself up and headed inside for my pedicure. For the next 60 minutes my feet were pampered and toes polished.
Honey was painted onto my lower legs with a paintbrush. My feet were placed into plastic bags filled with lotion.
I adjusted my massage chair so it gentled pummeled my back. Second note to self: consider where massage chair would fit in Huffman living room.
No one specifically informed me I had to vacate the premises immediately after my pedicure so I casually wandered back to the pool. I half expected someone to stop me and ask for some ID so I kept an innocent look on my face. Nothing to see here people, just me, going back to the pool, where nobody told me I couldn’t go.
I found a new sunning spot and stretched my legs out to admire my newly painted toes. I poured myself a cup of spa water from a glass dispenser with lemon slices floating inside. I got up and put my feet in the pool. I closed my eyes and pretended that I was a regular at this pool. And because I am a regular, this is how I spend every Sunday afternoon. Naturally.
After a bit I left the pool area and sat in some comfy wicker chairs in a shady nook under an arbor. I was technically moving closer to the exit, I reasoned. Aha, now this was pretty nice too.
I put my feet up again. This must be where Regular Spa People sit between “treatments.” Wearing white spa robes, they have important conversations about pool drinks and hot stone massages.
Wanting to soak up as much spambiance as possible, I wandered into the gift shop. I sampled more lotion, this time lavender scent. More delightfulness.
There was a display of floppy sun hats, spa robes and sundresses. I briefly considered but ultimately decided a mumu was perhaps not the best look for the office.
On one shelf I sniffed a eucalyptus-scented “sleeping patch.” Hmm. How does a sleeping patch work, exactly? Where do you stick it? Does it stay on all night? Do you wake up to find a eucalyptus patch stuck to one foot? Is this a dumb question because experienced spa people already know all about sleeping patches?
“Hi Mrs. Huffman,” said a young lady at the counter with a smile.
I did a double take. Did I know her? Was she a friend of one of the Huffman girls?
Nope, it was just one of the spa staffers who apparently REMEMBERED MY NAME BECAUSE THIS IS WAS CLASSY PLACE AFTER ALL.
Or, had she noticed how long I’ve been loitering around the spa and pool? Was it a subtle hint to hit the road lady and go back to your everyday spa-free life?
I guessed it was time to re-enter the real world, so I went to pay for my pedicure with my gift card.
I hope there’s enough on there, I thought, fingers crossed.
You have 58 cents left on your gift card, said the spa lady.
Now THAT’S how every spa visit should end.