I’m so glad the Elf on the Shelf never found its way to our house.
Our girls managed to age out of the Elf trend right as the little creature and its sneaky elf-like ways was starting to infiltrate Napa homes.
Thank god.
If you’re not familiar, the Elf on the Shelf is a tiny elf-sized imp dressed in a red body suit, white collar and red pointy hat. Each elf face features a devilishly happy grin and sassy side-eye.
The elf has no feet or hands, yet if an elf comes to your house, each morning you will awaken to find your elf frozen in all sorts of daring arrangements or suspicious contortions.
When our girls were Elf on the Shelf age, the last thing I needed was to invite a little elf into our house, let him have the run of the place, messing up my kitchen and climbing all over the walls.
We already had three young kids; I didn’t need a fourth mini-child with “magical” capabilities.
I also didn't have time to play elf hide-and-seek each morning. I had people to feed and dress and schlep to school and we did not need any additional distractions, thank you very much.
I’ve seen what the elves are doing at other people’s houses and I have some concerns.
Elves have been spotted cradling empty wine glasses and prescription medicine bottles, ziplining using a candy cane, trussed up on top of a railroad track facing an oncoming toy locomotive, devouring human-sized bags of candy, drinking entire bottles of Tabasco sauce, run over by a pink Barbie Jeep, dangling upside down over an open flame(!), trapped inside a blender, duct-taped to a wall, squatting over an unwrapped Hershey's Kiss, shagging with not one but TWO Barbies, holding a decapitated Santa head, making photocopies of BARE elf bottoms and hanging face first into a toilet bowl.
This all sounds very creative but exactly when does the elf have time for such shenanigans? And what kind of mom could sleep through all that racket?
We parents that survived raising babies and toddlers do not appreciate being woken up in the middle of the night by anything - let alone a rowdy elf that needs a time out. One 3 a.m. incident and that elf would be out the door and looking for a new domicile.
Because I’m elf illiterate, I googled the elf story to fact check a few details for this column.
Holy elfa-moley! I was completely unaware of the true nature of the elf's job description.
Get this:
“The magical Elf reportedly helps Santa manage his naughty and nice lists by taking note of a family’s Christmas adventures, and reporting back to Santa at the North Pole nightly.”
The elves are reporters! Journalists! My people!
Why didn’t anyone TELL ME?
Is it too late for me to get on the elf bandwagon? Could an elf come to my house and inform on our dog, cat, my husband and the Huffman college girls who will be home during the holidays?
I’m texting the North Pole now.
Santa, send me an elf, STAT.