Portland College Girl started her second year of college a few weeks ago with a new set of classes – including organic chemistry.
Commonly known as o-chem, apparently this class has the well-earned reputation for being super-duper hard. Brain crushingly hard. Teeth gnashingly hard.
Our college girl, usually quietly confident, admitted she was an eensy-weensy bit apprehensive about taking o-chem.
I was more than that. Our brand new college sophomore would be taking her hardest ever class. She was about to be challenged like NEVER before. It was like College Girl versus Big Bad O-Chem Monster.
I’m chewing on my cuticles just writing this, and I’m 600 miles away from the darn school.
Before school even started I was pumping her up, like a fighter heading into a ring. A RING OF MOLECULES, ba-dum-dum.
Stay on top of the o-chem homework, I advised. The minute – the millisecond – you start feeling overwhelmed, talk to the teacher. Talk to the teacher’s assistant. Talk to the student next to you. Talk to anyone who ever took o-chem at the entire history of the school, preferably one who passed the class with a B or better.
I may be more scared of o-chem than College Girl. That’s because I am a writer, not a scientist. I took chemistry in high school and barely passed. AND MY MOTHER WAS THE TEACHER.
But Portland College Girl is a biology major. She will very likely end up sciencing for a living. So o-chem is kind of important to her future as a science-job-holding citizen of the world. No pressure or anything.
I talked to Portland College Girl the other day.
How’s o-chem going?
It’s hard, she admitted. She didn’t do as well as she expected on her first quiz.
My mom antenna went up. I tried to stay cool.
But I’m going to a study group tonight and then I’m going to a tutor this week, she said. I study o-chem every day, she noted.
Good, good, I thought. You can’t fail a class you study for every day, right?
You have free articles remaining.
Is o-chem making sense? I asked.
Sort of, she said. It gets easier and then you have to learn something new and then it gets hard again. And we have quizzes every week.
Dear Portland College Girl’s o-chem teacher: are weekly quizzes really necessary? Could we perhaps dial down the o-chem intensity? We don’t want to stress out the next gen of the world’s scientists. Everything is Google-able these days anyway. Hasn’t someone already invented an app that automatically reads and translates chemical formulas out loud? If not, would that not be a better use of your students’ time?
The other morning our girl texted me a picture of o-chem “functional groups” she has to memorize. I think these are the atom groups of stuff like ether and alcohol. Each compound has a little diagram to memorize.
Ooooooh, they looked tricky. But because momma doesn’t want her daughter to fail o-chem, I tried to come up with some ideas of how to memorize them.
Did you know that Alkyne 1-Butyne looks like a lazy V with three lines shooting off of one end like arrows? Or that Acetyl Chloride looks like a mountain with a tower and a blinking circle on top. No? Yeah me neither. I’m 100 percent sure this will be completely unhelpful to college girl.
Lucky for us, we do have one secret weapon. An advantage that I daresay no other o-chem student has in her hip pocket.
Grandma Sue.
Grandma Sue happens to be a retired AP CHEMISTRY TEACHER. She has her master’s degree in CHEMISTRY. She eats organic chemistry for breakfast. According to Grandma Sue, o-chem is “fun” and “easy.”
Let us know if you need Grandma Sue, I told our girl. I will personally fly her to Portland and have her move in to the dorm room next to you if you need access to instant tutoring.
Grandma Sue could come to class with you. She could be your lab partner.
Grandma Sue told me that o-chem is often used to weed out the would-be science majors from the For-Real Science Majors.
Culling from the herd, effectively.
Oh no no no, I thought. NO CHILD OF MINE IS GETTING CULLED ON MY WATCH.
Heads up, o-chem. Momma is coming for you. And I’m bringing Grandma Sue with me.