The youngest Huffman is about to leave for college and Mom and Dad are already planning on getting rid of all her extra stuff after she moves out.
OK, so not EVERYTHING, but her rabbits, rabbit cages, rabbit supplies, piano, old clothes and lots of other old kid STUFF is gonna be gone gone gone.
I can’t wait.
That’s because our 1,700 square-foot house has WAY too much stuff stuffed into it.
Yes, I was able to excavate Colorado College Girl’s room over the past few years, but that was just a drop in the bucket when it comes to kid contents.
We still have piles of shoes and clothes, old school projects – hello Mission models! -- book report shadow boxes, 4-H supplies, piano music, art supplies, school notebooks and more.
In my dream world, our house would look like something you’d see on those design blogs like Dwell and Houzz. Macramé holders for hanging plants, a cow skull, glass terrarium with REAL succulents, whimsical pillows and ironic letterpress art: oh how I desire to dwell with thee.
But thanks to all our STUFF our house is no houzz.
Another factor: Middle Daughter still lives at home.
God bless her for being thrifty but she has a thing for going to garage sales and thrifts shops and bringing home more THINGS. Things that don't seem to have a place in her room. Which means they tend to migrate towards other places in the home.
My husband also works from home, which means that wine corks, bottles, bags, boxes and all kinds of sales paperwork goes with him.
I have a desk in our home office and I must repeatedly defend my territory because if not all kinds of wine paraphernalia will slowly inch its way across my desk until I am surrounded on all sides.
You may be wondering – is Jennifer perhaps glossing over her own contributions to the Huffman House Inventory? Just a wee bit?
I confess: I do have a fair amount of clothes, shoes, running gear and other “keepsakes” squirreled away. Yes, that does include at least two dozen vintage Nancy Drew books, but we’re talking the Original Girl Sleuth, people.
If I got rid of my Nancy Drew books, it’d be like turning my back on my childhood memories of spending hours sitting on my bean bag chair reading about all the bad guys who want to kill, or at the very least, lock Nancy in some dungeon.
Even our new puppy is guilty: another item taking up a fair percentage of the living room is Penny’s new crate. Apparently the dog is supposed to think of the crate as her “safe space” where she can spend quality time doggie napping and dreaming. There should be minimal barking when said dog is in said crate ARE YOU READING ME PENNY?
Anyway, the crate is so big that it could be rented out as a very small AirBnB room.
We’d be great hosts.
We have a very cute puppy and plenty of Nancy Drew books for reading material.