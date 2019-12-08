Remember how I joked about buying a couch on the internet and how funny that would be if I had to return it?
Well the joke is on me because I HAD TO RETURN THE D*MN INTERNET COUCH!
People, I thought I had it all figured out.
1. By a sofabed couch for overnight guests – i.e. Colorado Girl and Guy.
2. Pull out said sofabed for said guests.
3. Fold up when not in use.
4. Everybody is happy.
Well, the couch arrived and made it as far as the living room. Because when my husband and his dad tried to squeeze it into our girl’s bedroom IT WOULD NOT FIT THROUGH THE DOOR.
“Won’t fit,” texted my husband. “Too big.”
He sent photos of the two of them trying to twist it through her doorway. They even took the door off the hinges.
OMG. I texted back.
NOW what do I do?
I have people coming to spend the night in December. I have sofabed couch stuck in my living room.
It’s not like the couch could just stay there. I needed a BED in the BEDROOM, not the living room.
I’m gonna have to return that effing couch, I realized. GREAT, just GREAT.
I went to the website of the big box retailer who sold me the couch. Let’s call them Bullseye. On the Bullseye app it says to return an item bought online from Bullseye simply print out this handy mailing label and take your item to the nearest post office.
Um, yeah. That was so not going to work. After all, this is a couch which has already proven too large to fit through certain doorways. I couldn’t just load it onto a truck and drop it off at the post office.
Greetings, postal workers! Got a giant couch here. It weighs a ton. Why so heavy? Well, it’s a sofabed too. Clever, right? Yeah, that’s what I thought.
Anyway, according to Bullseye, to return “oversized” items, I was told to call this number.
I did. A very helpful person entered my return info and shortly after that I got an email from a shipping company. They’d send a driver to pick up my couch, said the shipper. On Friday.
I relaxed a little bit. A national retailer from whom I had bought a large, heavy, sofabed couch which did not fit into my house, had promised to pick it up and give me a refund. All was right in the world.
Meanwhile the couch had become large, expensive elephant in the room. To protect it from any pet hair or worse, cat scratches, I covered it with several bedsheets. Like a precious antique.
Don’t touch the couch! I told everyone. Stay at least a foot away from it -- I have to return it!
That Friday I answered all calls from unknown numbers, none of which were regarding picking up my couch.
That afternoon I called the shipper again.
We have bad news, said the operator. The truck broke down. We can send a truck on Monday, they said.
Oh jeez.
Monday came and went. No couch pickup.
We can come Tuesday, said the operator.
I was starting to wonder if this was an Internet Couch Buying Trick. Hey, buy this couch for a really good price. Doesn’t fit? Well, keep it for about two weeks. Maybe you’ll get used to it?
Not gonna work, buddy.
On Tuesday, the day ALL the rain returned to Napa, the driver, who promised to arrive between 1 and 5 p.m., arrived at 5:40 pm. It was dark. It was raining. There was only one of him.
One guy to lift a 188 lb. sofabed. It took TWO of my 20-something neighbors to move it into the living room. And they sent ONE guy to take it out.
He lifted one end.
Heavy, he mumbled. I’ll get a dolly, he said.
Oh my.
But I’ll be d*mned if that one guy didn’t muscle that couch onto that furniture dolly and shoved it out the front door and into his truck. Well, my husband did have to help him squeeze it through the front door.
He tossed the throw pillows in after it.
Goodbye Internet Couch. We hardly knew ye.