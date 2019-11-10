The twin bed in our oldest daughter’s childhood bedroom was beginning to look a little silly.
The Oldest Huffman, almost 26, and her boyfriend are a couple. They live together. And when they visit California from Denver they come as a pair.
When they’d spend the night, we’d blow up an air mattress and squeeze it onto the floor between the twin bed and a dresser, but that got a bit ridiculous too.
Pause for a moment here so I can address the old-fashioned elephant in the room. It’s practically 2020 but for this 1990s-era mom, raised by a 1960s-era mom, it’s still a little bit weird when an unmarried daughter and boyfriend visit and sleep in the same room. TOGETHER. Yup, totally weird.
But what am I going to do — make them sleep in separate bedrooms? Momma’s gotta get with the times.
The truth is that when our daughter and her guy visit, we want them to be comfortable. Comfortable kids stay longer and visit more often. See where I’m going here?
I must have been subconsciously mulling over the Twin Bed Problem when I had a brainstorm: Sofabed.
Du-oh! (insert head slap here)
Why didn’t I think of that sooner? Jeez. It seems so obvi, as Middle Daughter would say.
Replace the twin bed with a sofa bed. Pull out the BED part of the SOFA when the Denver Duo visit! Geeennniiiiussss!
Now that I had the solution to my existential bed problem solved, I began shopping.
Finding a decently-priced queen-sized sofa bed online, I showed it to my husband.
OK, he said. Where can we see it in person?
Nowhere. I said. It’s an internet couch. You just order it. Free shipping, I said helpfully.
What? We are not buying a couch we have not sat on, he said.
He had a point there. It did seem a little risky. What if the sofabed was a dud? Then what? How do you return an internet couch, anyway? I had a feeling UPS doesn’t accept internet couches for pickup.
What if the Internet Couch was an Internet Trick? The kind of trick where you think you’re ordering a human-sized sofa but you get a Barbie-sized sofa instead? That’d be hilarious! Except not really.
Back to convincing my husband.
But we’re not really going to sit on the sofabed, I said. It’s going to be used as storage for my craft stuff, extra pillows and everything else that used to end up on the twin bed for most of the year. Except for when our daughter and her plus one visit. THEN it’s a bed.
Well, *I* might want to sit on it, my husband said. Me and the dog.
I looked at him again.
OK, he said. Order it.
One week later the couch arrived on the driveway.
Two neighbor guys with strong backs helped us squeeze it inside.
The twin bed mattress and box spring will go to Napa Recycling.
In the meantime, I’ve done more internet shopping for sheets and pillowcases.
When Huffman Daughter and her guy spend the night, I’m sure they will be quite comfy.