I went to Marshalls the other day and bought three outfits. For a dog.
WTF, right?
I mean, who buys CLOTHES for a DOG?
Um, yeah, that would be me.
It’s all my mom’s fault.
She and my dad adopted Joey the dog. Since my dad died, my mom and Joey are now BFFs.
Joey is a tiny little thing — she probably weighs about 14 lbs. My mom tells me that tiny dogs get “cold” and need little sweaters with matching hats.
Ha, I scoffed.
Dogs have FUR, I pointed out. They do not need a pink fleece jacket. People who dress their dogs are cuckoo. Yep, I was totally anti-tiny dog dressing.
When I was growing up we had Dalmatians as family dogs. I made the following case to my mother: Mom, when we had our dogs, did you EVER buy them a pink fleece dog hoodie with white polka dots? Did you ever think that the dogs were COLD?
Nope, she said. But Joey is a little dog, she said. She has less body fat and muscle, said the former science teacher.
Oh don’t start using science on me, I thought.
Plus, she just looks so cute in her outfits, said my mom.
Insert eye-roll here.
She needs a coat, said my mom. Look at her, she’s shaking.
Joey shivered theatrically. I eyed her suspiciously. I was sure that Joey was milking this “I’m cold” business. She just wants new clothes, I thought. Well don’t look at me you little circus dog.
It doesn’t stop with clothes.
Joey also has a complete selection of stuffed doggie chewing, rubber squeaky toys, small bouncy balls and tossing chase toys.
For crying out loud.
Did our Dalmatians have doggie toys when we were growing up?
Nope.
But Joey likes to play, said my mom. And she needs her exercise.
Exercise? You just said she has no body fat! She doesn’t NEED to work out. She could lounge around all day, eating doggie bon-bons and she’d still be her svelte doggie self.
This dog gets more walks than all the neighborhood dogs combined. She gets an early morning walk, a late morning walk, a pre-lunch amble, apres-lunch stroll, pre-nap saunter, post-nap promenade, etc, etc. No wonder she doesn’t have any body fat — she’s burning 2,000 calories a day. I hope my mom is feeding her muscle milk and vitamins. Maybe some doggie protein shakes.
These days Joey has a complete wardrobe including rain jacket, fleecy “vests,” and hats and scarves. She even had her own Halloween costume: a doggie “witch.”
The truth is I’m all for whatever makes my mom happy, especially now that my dad is gone. And Joey makes Grandma Sue happy. Which explains my visit to the pet aisle at Marshalls.
These stores obviously have it all figured out. People with little dogs want to dress them up. There were doggie plaid sweaters, doggie jean jackets and doggie leather jackets. There were even doggie ugly sweaters for upcoming doggie holiday parties.
Dog toys are also seasonal, so Marshalls has doggie Christmas tree chew toys, stuffed candy canes with squeakers inside and doggie reindeer toss toys.
That day at Marshalls I walked out of that store with a doggie scarf and hat, a doggie coat and a doggie fleece sweater. They’re Christmas presents for Joey.
She’s gonna look adorable.