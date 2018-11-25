What’s the best way to run a half marathon?
Run only half of it!
OK, that’s cheating. And I am not a cheating runner. I usually run all the miles. All the time. But two weekends ago we had a perfectly good reason to run only 6 miles out of 13.1.
Our race was cancelled.
Of course we didn’t know that going into the weekend.
Three friends and I headed down to Monterey for the annual half marathon.
Ooooooh we were in such a good mood as we headed out of Napa.
La, la, la, la, we’re going on a road trip! To Monterey! Running by the ocean! Fish and chips! No kids!
At our Monterey hotel, we picked up our race bibs at the official runners expo. I gawked at two long-legged elite female runners wearing warm-up jackets with “Kenya” printed on the back. They looked like they’d run fast. Like cheetah fast.
I would like to run like a cheetah. But I do not.
If you were to see me running around Napa, you’d likely glimpse a 50-something woman wearing orthotic running shoes with a wonky hip that makes her hobble slightly. My face would be red and sweaty, and not in a dewy fresh, attractive way. My stride would be slow and very non-elite-runner-like.
I am about as far from a Kenyan runner as you can get. I am the perfect antonym to a Kenyan runner. I’m the punch line of a Kenyan runner joke. Kenyans likely look at my running attempts with pity. “Oh, look at that poor American lady. She’s sooooo… not us.”
The smoky weather from Napa followed us to Monterey, but I didn’t think anything of it.
But that night we got the email.
The race is cancelled due to poor air quality, it read.
WHAT?! I said. WHATWHATWHAT????!!! CANCELLED, I sputtered.
I sat there with my mouth hanging open.
Air quality, air shmality. It’s not THAT smoky, I said. We Napans had lived in wildfire smoke for weeks in Oct. 2017. This was nothing.
OK, so the weather people were noting “unsafe” air conditions. But cancel the whole race?
We should just run anyway, we said. No set time, no set distance. Let’s just get out there.
The next morning, a couple hundred other people had the same idea. We runners don’t let a little think like airborne particles slow us down, no sireee.
Running half of a half marathon is way funner than running the whole thing. For one thing, the knees and hips don’t hurt as much after. Second, there’s more time for photos and socializing along the way.
Like meeting the Kenyans.
During our faux-half marathon, the two lady Kenyan runners blazed past us. Their legs were like pinwheels. They bounded by like they were running on a trampoline.
At the end of our half run, our group and the Kenyans stopped at the same time.
Wow, you ladies are fast, I told them. How far did you go?
10 miles they said, modestly.
We got a photo with the Kenyans and exchanged Instagram account names.
Back in our room, I looked them up in the race program. Holey moley-- We had just met the number 2 and number 8 seeded runners. Either one was likely to have been the female winner of the race, if not the overall winner. Hot damn.
I may not run like a cheetah but I’m “friends” with two ladies from Kenya that do.