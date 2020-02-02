What’s going on with those Huffman girls these days?
Knock on wood, as of today, everyone is behaving. There have been no urgent late night phone calls or emergency pleas for cash/food.
The oldest Huffman, Colorado Girl, just got a new job – something that fits her illustration degree better than the Very Fancy Shoe Store she was working at.
Not that I was complaining. She had a sweet shoe discount that I completely took advantage of. Momma knows how to work a good deal.
She and Colorado Guy moved into a new apartment – a loft in downtown Denver. It’s a mostly open floor plan with only a partial wall, and no door, to the bedroom area.
For these 20-somethings this is quite novel and quirky-fun. Which is awesome because they live there, not me.
If it was me, I could not handle not having a bedroom door and solid wall. When I want to sleep I want darkness and quiet. I do not need to hear noise or see lights from other parts of the house.
When our girls were little I spent a good decade of my life sleeping with one eye open lest someone have a nightmare or start throwing up in the middle of the night. I survived that era and my reward is to never be interrupted while sleeping. ever. again. Period.
Middle Daughter just started her first week at Sonoma State. She lives at home and commutes to campus.
Both my husband and I have repeatedly warned her not to speed between here and SSU.
The country roads between Napa and Rohnert Park may look inviting, but they are not freeways, we told her. Do not drive over the speed limit.
There are cops lurking at every corner, with those speedometer reader guns. And they will use them. I am quite sure that the ticket pickings are ripe between here and SSU thanks to all those college students who are “late” for class and therefore speeding to Parking Lot J.
Do not be one of them, we told her. You will not enjoy paying such a speeding ticket.
You will not appreciate spending part of a future day at a safe driving traffic class to avoid having points on your license. You will not appreciate paying more for your car insurance when your rates go up.
I see nothing wrong with using scare tactics in the name of safety and car insurance.
The youngest Huffman is also back at college -- in Portland.
She’s into her second semester of organic chemistry – AKA O Chem – and determined to get an A in that class. She keeps a running tally of the number of hours she spends studying for O Chem and updates us regularly.
My mom was a chemistry and science teacher but the STEM gene skipped my brother and me. We both struggled with math and science in school. Instead, we are both artsy fartsy types. So to have a STEM kid is a pleasant, but strange surprise.
She’s a biology major, fer god’s sake. The kid even added a neuroscience minor. I give up.
The truth is I thought that with three daughters that they’d be more alike. But they’re not! Not not not!
They are totally different with their own personalities and interests. How can we moms keep up when these kids are so darn... themselves.
And now they’re taking off, at college and jobs -- and at speeds -- we never imagined.