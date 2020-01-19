We Professional Journalists live by specific rules.
Be fair. Tell a balanced story. Write the truth. All good stuff, right?
Except for one other rule.
No gifts.
Reporters at the Napa Valley Register aren’t allowed to receive gifts. Sure, we can accept a cup of coffee or the most trinkety of trinkets but anything more “valuable” than that is off limits.
I know, worst rule EVER, right?
Oh man, the stuff I’ve had to turn down:
Many, many bottles of wine. A foot massage. A back massage. A limo ride to the airport. A pancake AND bacon breakfast. A farm-to-table lunch in the middle of a vineyard. A bag of gluten-free flour that was made by CIA-trained chefs, a chemical peel facial, an earthquake survival emergency kit WITH a seven-day supply of freeze-dried food, a bottle of perfume, my pick of a room full of North Face clothing and the worst: CHOCOLATE. That. one. hurt.
My husband does not understand this rule. He’s in the wine business, where bottles of wine are traded all the time. Free swag is practically expected. If you’re not wearing a fleece vest with a vendor’s logo embroidered on it, well, you’re not working the system hard enough.
Upon being presented with free stuff, I always thank the free gift-offerer profusely. Then I make a sad face and explain the “no free stuff” rule.
Yes, it’s horrible, I say. I blame my editor and my publisher for coming up with such a lame rule. Basically, I throw them under the bus.
Usually, the would-be gift giver is equally saddened. And chagrined. And sympathetic. What kind of lousy job won’t let you accept a bag of gluten free flour?
Some especially determined gift givers will joke about how I should just hide the gift or look the other way and they will simply put the gift in my purse. No one will know, they say. Ha, ha, ha, I laugh.
Um, nope.
This no gifts rule is usually a no-brainer. It’s old habit by now. But sometimes it’s harder to live by.
Like last week, when I was driving to from Napa to Calistoga to do a story about Hotella Nutella.
An entire hotel full of Nutella. There would be Nutella for breakfast. Nutella for lunch. Nutella for dinner. The pop-up “hotel” was created as a prize for winners of a Nutella super fan contest. And I was invited.
I happen to love Nutella. Like seriously LOVE it. If I could, I would also eat Nutella for breakfast, lunch and dinner. No contest required.
Arriving at Hotella Nutella, the Nutella was on full display. Ooooh, I bet they’re giving the winners some primo goody bags.
A little voice inside my head whispered: “What if they try to give you some free Nutella? What then Mrs. Professional Journalist? Whatcha gonna do? You gonna turn down FREE NUTELLA? Good luck with that lady.”
Alas, my worst fears were for naught. An hour later, I left Hotella Nutella completely empty handed.
The Hotella Nutella staff must have experience working with Professional Reporters because I was not offered a goody bag. I was not offered a jar of Nutella. Not a spoonful of Nutella. Not even one of those little snack size Nutella packs with the pretzel sticks for dipping.
Part of me was a little disappointed. Was I not worthy of free Nutella? Did I look like the kind of person who would not appreciate Nutella? BECAUSE I DO!
Back in the newsroom, the other reporters asked about my Nutella interview. Did they give you any Nutella? they asked, half-expectedly.
No! I said indignantly. Not a single jar! And there were hundreds stashed everywhere in that mansion. It’s not like they would have missed one.
Bummer, they said. All that way, and no Nutella.
My husband asked the same thing later that night.
No Nutella? he said, shaking his head.
That’s just not right.