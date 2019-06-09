Why don’t any Huffman children want to pose for pictures with their mother? I mean I only GAVE BIRTH to them. No big deal.
But when I ask for a pic of us or even a selfie together, all I get is a lot of nooooo’s and pained expressions like I just asked them to go to the dentist. Sheesh.
This past weekend we had two-thirds of the Huffman girls together, plus Denver Girl’s significant other. Yeah! Moms love it when kids and significant others come home at the same time.
On Saturday I had a baby shower to attend and after that we were all meeting up at a graduation party.
I had rented a dress for the day -- a sunny yellow dress, a “take my picture” kind of dress.
So I tried. Take my picture, I asked my daughter. She rolled her eyes. OK so she mentally rolled her eyes. But I know she did. I can read her mind.
She was annoyed that her MOTHER wanted her to take her picture. And mothers are so annoyyyyyinggg. Whatever.
Hey -- it’s not like I’m running around asking people to take my picture all the time. No woman over 50 is dying for more photos of her pale legs and a waistline that is definitely not the same size it was 20 years ago.
But I wanted a picture. Of me. In my yellow dress. If I had a picture –- a good picture -- I would have the evidence of special day when two-thirds of us were together and I got dressed up and we had a “good time” as a family.
After more mental eye rolling, my daughter aimed my cell phone camera at me and took a few shots.
Let me see them, I said.
Ugh, ugh, ugh, I thought, scrolling through the pictures.
I look like I have a double chin in this one. My smile is weird in this one. My eyes are half blinking and I sort of look drunk in this one. I definitely look drunk in this one.
Take some more, please, I asked her.
She groaned (again, in her head) and grabbed my camera and took some more.
I looked at my phone again.
Hmmm, this one isn’t bad. Yes, my legs are a dazzling shade of white but at least I’m sucking in my gut enough to give me a waistline.
Thanks, I said, only halfway meaning it. I knew she was done with the whole “taking mom’s picture” thing. The girl obviously had more important things to do, like text Portland Boyfriend and take her own pictures.
At the graduation party, I tried to corral everyone together for a family photo.
Oh, there’s plenty of time for that, they all said, waving me off.
Uh huh, that’s what everyone thinks, I thought. But I knew if I didn’t keep bugging them, the sun would start going down and we’d lose the light and yes we all know there are more important issues in the world than me getting a family photo IN GOOD LIGHT but I really really really wanted a picture of all of us together and yes, me in my damn rented yellow dress.
A couple hours later, I tried again.
This time it worked. We got together. The light was still good. Everyone looked at the camera. We all smiled. Our eyes were all open. Nobody looked drunk.