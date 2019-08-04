The Huffman middle daughter just turned 22. To celebrate, my husband suggested we take her out to dinner.
Let’s go someplace nice, he said.
Which explains how we came to eat at Bistro Jeanty this past Thursday night.
The sad truth is that we Huffmans live in a fine dining mecca, but we Huffmans don’t go out to a lot of “nice” restaurants. We Huffmans eat at home a lot. Boring, right? Yes, we are so boring!
For fun, I sometimes get dinner at the taco truck parked by the Register or go to Chipotle. Norman Rose is a special occasion. I’m too much of a cheapo to spend too much on dining out. (Notice I didn’t say I’m too cheap to spend money on running clothes, shoes and selected items from the Kate Spade outlet. I do have my standards.)
So to find ourselves at Bistro Jeanty was kind of a big deal, IMHO.
The other truth is that I’m too much of a pennypincher to truly surrender to fine dining. Hand me a menu with entrees priced at over $16.95 and I can’t relax. I’m always checking prices, tallying totals. Ordering sparkling water is a splurge for me. A cocktail? The horror! I know, I need to lighten up. Start appreciating gourmet food.
Things were looking good when we pulled up to Bistro Jeanty and found a parking spot right in front of the restaurant. I immediately took this as a good omen. No matter what happened inside, we had great parking.
On the patio, we were seated at a table for the five of us: Grandma Sue and Middle Daughter’s Boyfriend were there too.
My husband brought a bottle of wine from a recent business trip to France. Good move, I thought. Of course there’s always that corkage fee but let’s just embrace the moment, I told myself.
Then he ordered a second bottle of wine.
Oh my, I thought. THINK OF THE CORKAGE FEE! No, no, no, I said, mentally shaking my head. Just go with it.
Middle daughter wanted to order appetizers. Oh gawd, I think I’m going to have a heart attack. Is there any free bread? Maybe some free butter?
Let’s get escargot, she said.
Hmmmmm, this will be interesting, I thought. She’s never had snails before. Good for her. She’s being adventurous.
And a garden tomato salad, said my husband.
Hard to argue with a fresh tomato salad, I admitted.
The snails arrived nestled in their little cast iron snail roasting beds. And guess what? They were actually quite tasty. Kind of like a chewy oyster.
You know we grow these for free in our backyard, joked my husband.
Middle Daughter made a face at his dad joke but gamely ate the escargot.
It’s good, she said.
She ordered Beef Bourguignon and I ordered the scallop special. I tried not to think about the lack of prices on the specials list. Become one with the dinner, I thought. Stay present in the experience… but not too present that you start worrying about prices. Just float above the whole “how much is this gonna cost” thing.
My husband had steak with “frites.” I tasted a few. I must say, they were delicious price-free French fries.
I managed to telepathically convince the table to not order desert. THINK OF THE BILL, PEOPLE.
Except for the birthday girl. Bistro Jeanty brought her a free scoop of ice cream.
My husband picked up the check when it arrived. I tried to look away. MUST. NOT. LOOK. AT. TOTAL.
Later that night he asked me if I wanted to know how much the bill came to.
No, I said quickly. Don’t tell me. I can’t handle it.
Yes, probably better that way, he admitted.
Although they did waive the corkage fee, he said.