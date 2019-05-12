I always wanted to be Nancy Drew.
Nancy lives in a quaint little fictional town, scoots around in her cute roadster and has scads of “adventures” solving mysteries with her gal pals.
She gets kidnapped, held for ransom and locked in a basement but does that faze Nancy Drew? Hell no.
So when I got a counterfeit $20 bill, I was ready to solve the case, Nancy Drew style.
The mystery started sometime over the past 10 weeks. I’ve been saving a few extra $20 bills every week so my husband and I can go visit Colorado Girl in June.
Every Friday, while paying for groceries at my favorite grocery store, I’d get a little cash back. When I got home I’d put my cash in a super-secret hiding place, a la Nancy Drew.
The next week I’d get a few more twenties. And so on.
A few weeks ago it was time to buy our plane tickets. I gave my stash of $20s to my husband who took the bills to the bank to deposit.
The teller put the $20s in a counting machine. Flipflipflipflipflip, it went.
It stopped mid-stack.
This one’s no good, the teller told my husband, pulling a $20 out of the pile. It’s fake.
A counterfeit bill! In my stash!
The bank gave the fake bill back to my husband. He showed it to me when I got home.
It looked real enough. It felt real enough. But it wasn’t.
The nerve of those counterfeiters! Making fake money! Jeez. Don’t they know there are moms out there Saving Money for Airplane Trips to See Daughters? Not cool, counterfeiters. Not cool.
I was bummed. Twenty bucks is twenty bucks. And I needed every twenty bucks I could get for our Denver trip.
So I admit my next instinct was a little shady: I wanted to get rid of the fake $20. Pass it. Fast. Like a hot potato. Let someone else deal with it.
But who would end up with my fake $20? And what if they were saving up to visit their daughter in Denver too?
WWNDD (What Would Nancy Drew Do)?
She’d go find those counterfeiters and bust up their ring. She’d stop the presses without getting any ink on her dress and solve the case just in time for her date with Ned Nickerson.
Nancy Drew would not pass the fake $20 to an unsuspecting civilian or innocent victim. Neither could I.
This Girl Detective had another idea. I knew I’d gotten this $20 bill from my favorite grocery store.
So I gathered up my receipts and headed back to the store to see what they could do for me.
Manager No. 1 heard me out. This was a first for him, so he called Manager No. 2. She didn’t know what to do either, so she called the bookkeeper. The bookkeeper said she had to consult with “corporate.”
Call me on Monday, said the bookkeeper.
Three days later, I met the bookkeeper and handed over my fake $20.
Going to the same cash register where I’d originally gotten the $20 bill, she pulled out two $10 bills. She put the counterfeit $20 into the deposit tray.
We’ll let the bank handle it, she said. Thank you so much, I said. I’m saving to go visit my daughter and every $20 counts.
She nodded.
Readers: If you’ve gotten a counterfeit $20 lately, let me know. This Girl Reporter wants to solve the Case of the Counterfeit Cash.