Your blood pressure is borderline too high. And so is your cholesterol.
So said my doctor about six months ago.
What? Me, borderline? But I’m a runner. Sure, I’ve gained a few pounds in all the wrong places but, really?
Really, she said.
Do you want to start taking medication? she asked. Or do you want to change your diet and lifestyle and live a healthier, longer life?
Jeez, when you put it like that, what choice do I have? I don’t want to be the-patient-who-didn’t-listen-to-her-doctor-and-look-at-her-now. Also, diabetes.
You should visit our nutritionist, said my doctor. She can help you.
I need a nutritionist? I mean, what’s to know – you eat, nutrition, whatever. So yeah, I might have been eating a few more (many) extra cookies after dinner. I might have a slight (major) chocolate addiction. I might love my Starbucks mochas with extra whip.
I met the nutritionist.
First I complained about how my metabolism has turned against me. For years, we got along great, and then BAM, my metabolism left me, presumably for a younger woman with less body fat.
Effing metabolism.
It happens to all women, my nutritionist said sympathetically.
Now, I want you to write down everything you eat, the nutritionist said.
Ugh. What a horrible homework assignment.
Fine, I’ll do it, I said like my teens sound when I’d ask them to do any previously undiscussed and slightly inconvenient chore.
I quickly got tired of writing down everything I ate and started taking photos of my meals and snacks and cookies instead. And there were many. Meals but also snacks and cookies.
If you stop snacking, you’ll lose weight and your blood pressure and cholesterol will improve, said my nutritionist.
I got the message. I had to break up with snacking.
Oh, snacking. I miss you so much. Especially my afternoon snack: something salty — like cashews or Cheetos or even those mini Saltines.
Next, the cookies.
How many cookies are you eating after dinner? asked my nutritionist.
Um… too many?
Try drinking some tea to slow down the volume of cookies you are eating, she said. A new ritual will replace an old ritual.
Ugh, tea? Really? OK, whatever. I went to the grocery store and bought a bunch of new tea. Blackberry, raspberry, chamomile, etc.
There is no cookie-flavored tea. Someone please invent this.
Next my nutritionist suggested I “reevaluate” my lunches and dinners.
The Lean Cuisine at lunch is fine, but a bowl of pasta with butter and Parmesan cheese for dinner was not doing me any favors.
Your plate should have this much vegetables on it for your dinner, she said, drawing a huge slice of pie which occupied a good 2/3 of the plate.
Damn.
I started eating more salad and less pasta. Some nights I ate salad only.
Instead of treating myself after our Sunday run with a those absolutely amazing Starbucks egg bites or madeleines dipped in chocolate (let us pause here to remember the dearly departed) I cut back to the mocha only.
I started substituting rice cakes for cookies. The rice cakes are lightly sprinkled with tiny chocolate chips. I savor every. single. one. of those miniature morsels.
The hamburgers were another hard thing to let go. God, I love an In-and-Out burger or even more a SQUEEZEBURGER with that glorious cheese “skirt.” If you’ve never had a Squeezeburger – don’t start now. Your metabolism will FOR SURE leave you if you eat a Squeezeburger.
You can still have a burger, my nutritionist said. Just not quite as often.
Grrrrrr. It’s no fun eating a hamburger with a cheese skirt when after you start seeing a nutritionist.
And guess what happened next?
It started working.
I lost one pound. And then another. And then another.
My pants started getting loose. It’s as if EATING LESS MADE ME LOSE WEIGHT. No, sh*t, Sherlock.
People started commenting.
You look good, said my running friends.
Have you lost weight? asked my workout group.
I started realizing they weren’t just being nice.
Last week I bought some new pants. In a size I hadn’t seen in a few, ahem, years.
I’m still eating salad. Still drinking tea.
To you, Squeezeburger, I have this to say: I’ll always love you. But we’re just never going to be as close as we used to be.