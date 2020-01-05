I noticed a lot of writers are doing that “best of the past 20 years” kind of column.
I’ve been writing my column for only 12 of those years but I figured I’d chime in and share my top 10 favorite columns from that era. So here goes, my top 10 columns of the first two decades of the 2000s:
No. 10
The time we found the two ferrets that the oldest Huffman had hidden in her bedroom closet. Oh ho ho what a surprise, yes indeedy. Those ferrets blinked their ferret eyes like they were just as shocked to see me as I was them. After extended negotiations the ferrets went to live in a deluxe ferret condo in our backyard.
No. 9
The time we had that earthquake and my house was a shambles and the newsroom fell down and we had to move out of the building. Us reporters then worked out of a construction trailer on folding tables for two years. Ah yes, good times.
No. 8
That time I wrote about my love for the Model Bakery English muffin. If you have never had one, don’t start now. Leave all the muffins for those of us that are already addicted.
No. 7
The time I wrote about being the most embarrassing mom ever. Like when I picked up a child after a middle school dance wearing my robe and slippers. Or when I dropped off a large balloon bouquet for one daughter's birthday in the middle of a school day in high school.
Our kids will tell you that I have won the "most embarrassing" contest hands down, but unfortunately, I can’t seem to stop embarrassing them, even to this day. I am that awesome.
No. 6
More cringeworthy moments– like the time I embarrassed a Huffman daughter at college by talking to her roommates, other students, teachers and anyone else. Lucky for me, we still have two daughters in college so the embarrassment can continue!
No. 5
The time I stole from my mother in law’s Christmas gift. But she started it.
No. 4
That time I fell in love with a porto potty. It was during my first marathon, a run from Calistoga to Napa that took me just over six hours and involved multiple potty stops that gradually got longer and longer the farther and farther I ran.
No. 3
That time in 2009 when we all got swine flu and everyone was barfing all over the place and our house became a hot zone and my mom tried to visit and I told her DO NOT COME IN HERE OR YOU WILL DIE.
No. 2
Writing about when my dad died.
No. 1
My very first column – the one where I introduce my family, my so-called my column writing test subjects. It’s the only column where I use their real names and humbly apologize for my future mischaracterizations, selective memory and one-sided opinions.
To my family: please continue to give me plenty of column material into 2020 and the years to come. Readers are counting on you.