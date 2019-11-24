Last Friday I tried to get Middle Daughter to take a picture standing next to a life size “Charlie Brown” Lucy statue at Sonoma State but she downright refused to pose. REFUSED!
Darn college kids.
We were on campus for her transfer orientation. After finishing up all of her units at NVC, our girl has enrolled at SSU where she’ll start in January.
Pause here for a virtual high-five to all the other moms out there who have also successfully launched a kid from NVC to a four-year school.
It’s a big moment. Not every new high school graduate is willing/interested/happy to go directly from high school to a four-year university. More honestly: not every family can afford it. Lucky us, we fit in both categories.
Unlike other orientations I’ve gone to (like that time when I barfed on the way to the youngest Huffman’s college orientation) this drive to the campus was completely vomit free.
Arriving on campus, I tried to say as little as possible. Moms of college kids going to orientation know that the more you talk, the less they do.
Your college kid does not want to hear how lovely the campus looks and we should go to the bookstore to look at SSU sweatshirts and did you bring your transcripts and look is that your friend from junior college?
No, they want silence. There is a lot going on at transfer orientation and for moms to be tolerated they must remain as quiet and unobtrusive as possible. Until required to cosign on student loans.
Technically, I wasn’t even supposed to be there at all. The day before I called the orientation office to ask for an agenda because yes, we moms are obsessed with agendas and facts and keeping track of time like that.
We’re still finalizing the agenda, said a very nice lady from the orientation office. She then gently informed me that parents were sort of… not invited… to transfer orientation. I could hang out in the library or café but my presence was not “required.”
I was actually OK with that.
After all, this is our third kid to go off to a university, so I kinda knew what to expect.
But when we picked up her name tag on orientation morning, nobody looked at me twice or asked to see my mom ID, so I just sort of followed our girl into the meeting and sat down.
It probably helped that there were at least 400 other people in the room. There may have been other undercover moms present but we were doing such a good job of being unnoticed that, well, nobody noticed.
And our girl didn’t shoo me away either. Probably because I was on my Best Mom Behavior: I did not try to talk to anyone sitting next to me. I did not try and meet any of the orientation team. I did not stand up and take photos of any “important info” even when the transfer orientation presenter specifically said “TAKE A PHOTO OF THIS IT IS IMPORTANT INFO.” I managed to restrain myself.
It must have been working because my daughter did not complain when I followed her to the next orientation meeting.
Again, doing my “mom camouflage” thing – I blended in with the rest of the group. Me, a mom? Nawww, I’m just here for orientation. With someone I gave birth to 22 years ago.
After breaking off into just a group of arts and humanities majors, the group got smaller and smaller. By the time the art history majors were winnowed off, there were just four students left. And me. A mom.
When her department chair started handing out a list of classes, she paused and asked me if I needed one.
“Oh, that’s just my mom,” said my daughter. She doesn’t need a copy.
We can share, I told the professor.
Congratulations kiddo. Let me know if you need any company on your first day.