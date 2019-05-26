It’s only been two weeks since two out of three Huffman girls have been home for the summer and we’ve already hit the tipping point.
They’re slowing down the internet, riling up the dog, dropping shoes in every room, leaving dishes everywhere and nobody can seem to pick up a used towel because they’re too busy fighting about sharing drawer and closet space.
Until now I didn’t realize how much we’d gotten used to having just one daughter at home. There was (mostly) peace and quiet. With one kid, her messes were mostly kept contained. There was no other sister to antagonize, so a tenuous peace settled over the home, one that was quickly cancelled by the return of a second sibling.
For example, the shoes. My god, each kid only has two feet, yet with the number of sneakers and boots and sandals scattered around the house we could open our own used shoe store. Specializing in Vans and adult-sized Saltwater sandals.
The girls must be wearing shoe blinders because the shoe situation is out of control. And don’t look at me because I am completely innocent. I may have many shoes but they are all neatly stored on a multi-level shoe shelf THE PLACE WHERE ALL SHOES BELONG. Yes, the proper storage of shoes is the hill I will die on.
Then there’s the dog. Penny, barely 13 months old, has plenty of puppy left in her.
My husband and I know how to manage her puppy energy. We do not rile up the dog unnecessarily and definitely not right before bedtime.
Our middle daughter doesn’t get this. She gets home and wants to start puppy play time. I’m all for giving the dog plenty of attention, but for god’s sake not on a Friday night when mom is trying to watch Project Runway.
The Huffman kitchen is now a hot zone. The girls have divided the pantry into sections, with each daughter buying and labeling her own favorite treats and breakfast cereals.
Bags of chips, Luna bars, mochi ice cream and avocados all have Post-it notes stuck on them, claimed by each owner. A month ago I ate one of our daughter’s avocados and had to swear to replace it with another avocado of equal ripeness. There will be no unauthorized pilfering of avocados in this home.
Then there’s the commenting. On everything. Apparently we have raised daughters who feel comfortable sharing their opinions (NOT MY FAULT) and boy do they share.
The following things have been the recent subject of daughter opinions: flowers being planted in the front yard, dad’s shoes, the book mom is reading, how to train a dog, the dinner dad is cooking, the use of Snapchat filters, Game of Thrones episodes and opinions on the other sister’s opinions.
Now some of you might be thinking: Wait, aren’t you happy that your youngest child, YOUR BABY, is back home?
Aren’t you the same mom who wrote a column about how you cried for hours after leaving that very same child at college in Portland nine months ago? Can’t you just appreciate the good things in life?
Yes, but did she have to bring all her shoes with her?