Colorado College Girl has a new pet: a baby hedgehog.
Yup. I said HEDGEHOG, those little creatures with prickly spikes on their backs.
Are you having a flashback to that time when our girl smuggled two ferrets from NEVADA into her bedroom closet in NAPA and kept them hidden for oooooh several weeks until this mom discovered them BY ACCIDENT on carpet cleaning day?
Yeah, me too.
I learned about the new pet hedgehog from a text from my husband.
His name is Larry, he said.
Oh lord, I texted back.
Unlike five years ago during The Incident of The Two Ferrets, I did not go into mom freak-out mode.
That’s because Larry is not living at my house.
College Girl lives in Denver with her very nice boyfriend, California Guy. She’s almost 25. They moved into their own apartment. He has a full-time job in “office technology sales.” She’s wrapping up her last two university classes and works at a shoe store selling fancy leather boots. Hallelujah for adulting!
It doesn’t matter if they adopted a hedgehog, ferret, wolfhound or platypus: I am not responsible for the animal. My only job is to admire the pictures and videos of Larry that our girl sends us.
It’s easy. Larry is actually really cute. He fits in one hand and has a tiny button nose, furry ears and funny long feet. He likes to snuggle, our girl reports.
Larry sleeps in a large cage in the living room. Apparently hedgehogs are nocturnal. After the grand opening of Larry’s Midnight Hedgehog Dance Party, his cage was subsequently relocated from their bedroom into the living room where Larry can live it up all night long.
But Larry is not wanting for attention. He likes to cuddle in pockets, under blankets and in jacket hoods. He’s also mobile: We take him with us in our jacket pockets when we go to the store or the bank, she said.
Larry mostly eats cat food but our girl does try to entice him with other treats.
I went to the Whole Foods salad bar and put a little scoop of every vegetable in a to-go container so I could see what he likes, she said.
One of the best parts about Larry is seeing how our girl and her guy dote on him. They send pictures of themselves cradling him in their arms or perched on a shoulder.
I’m obsessed, she texted.
You can’t help but give a little awwwwww. She seems so happy. She’s in love with a hedgehog.
California Guy is a smart cookie. I am guessing “let’s get a hedgehog” idea was not on his radar.
After all, how many 20-something young men do you know of who say to themselves: “Hmmmm, I feel like something is missing from my life. Gee, what I really need is a PET HEDGEHOG.”
However, he seems to have happily embraced Hedgehog parenthood.
He’s already figured out that happy girlfriend means happy boyfriend. And this girlfriend is happiest when she has a pet to take care of.
Good man.
He might want to check the bedroom closet though. You never know what she might have stashed in there.