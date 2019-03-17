Parents of teens – feel like you’re losing your mind? Teens harshing on your mellow? Are the 13-to 19-year-olds in your life driving you batsh*t crazy?
I have a book that will save your life: “Yes, Your Teen is Crazy: Loving your kid without losing your mind,” by Michael J. Bradley, Ed.D.
Oh Dr. Bradley, god bless you and your Ed.D. brain. Your book saved my ayuss and very likely prevented my husband or me from wringing the necks of our teens.
I got this book when the Huffman girls were in the thick of the teens. We’re talking the dark days of ages 14 to 17. Add or subtract a few years depending on the particular Huffman daughter.
Parents of teens this age know the trauma of which I speak.
During the teen year, there are entire months -- nay YEARS -- of a living the particular kind of torture that only teens can perfect.
We’re talking acting out, talking back, mouthing off, making questionable and downright bad choices, testing limits, breaking limits, rocking the boat, crashing the boat and lobbing metaphorical hand grenades one after after another into the family. Incoming!
Those of us with teens may wonder if we are going to make it out alive. We may cling to each other in desperation. Counselors will be counseled and parenting books devoured.
This is when I found “Yes, Your Teen is Crazy.”
I looked back at my copy the other day.
One of the first sentences I highlighted (out of many, many, many) is this:
“Adolescent Insanity is a neurological condition that heals with time.”
I love how Dr. Bradley uses the word insanity. Because that is exactly how both you AND your teen will feel.
Next I highlighted a whole lot from a chapter called “Grieving the death of your sweet compliant child.”
Dr. Bradley writes how parents describe their teen that “seems to have overnight turned into an unrecognizable monster.”
Monster is right. An ornery teen can make an Orc from Lord of the Rings look like Mickey freakin’ Mouse.
I did more highlighting:
Some parents will be unable to grieve the loss of their former child and try and maintain their old “huggy relationship," Bradley wrote.
Good luck with that. Refer to Orc comparison above.
Parenting a teen can be “excruciating,” Dr. Bradley writes.
God yes. We’re talking nails-on-chalkboard, smoke-alarm-blaring, cat-screeching, metal-grinding excruciating.
Here’s another Dr. Bradley gem:
“Parents need more training than cops.”
Too bad we don’t get handcuffs. And maybe some mace. For boys.
I highlighted all of Dr. Bradley’s rules about how to talk to teens, such as:
1. Use fewer words in shorter sentences. Because the more you talk, the less they listen.
2. Gauge your kid’s mood before starting tough discussions. Approach your teen cautiously, as if a wild animal that hasn't eaten breakfast yet.
3. Don’t cram too much into one conversation. If you talk to your teen too much, you start sounding like the teacher in Charlie Brown movies.
4. Don’t use ultimatums unless absolutely necessary. A teen never met an ultimatum they couldn’t resist.
I recently passed along my copy of “Yes Your Teen is Crazy” to another mom with a new 13-year-old.
She’d borrowed a copy from the library but I knew she’d be needing that book way longer than three weeks.
Once you’ve survived the teen years, just pass it on to the next mom of new teens, I said.
Think of it like “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” only we’ll call it “The Motherhood of the Crazy Teens.”