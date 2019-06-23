Three of us Huffmans visited Denver Girl and Guy for three days and I came home with two things: a new typewriter and a new appreciation for oxygen. Sea level amounts of oxygen.
They’re not kidding about the whole “mile high city” thing. Getting off the plane I was woozy. Sure, some of that could be due to the Valium I took because of the whole “I’m on a plane, I might die,” thing, but the feeling didn’t go away after we landed.
To compensate, I was drinking as much water as my nervous bladder could handle. This resulted in me visiting every bathroom between Napa and Denver, but hey, I’d rather pee a lot than walk around carrying an oxygen tank and wearing an oxygen mask.
Denver Girl and Guy have moved into their first apartment together and furnished it appropriately with a single couch and plenty of IKEA shelving. Larry the Pet Hedgehog has his own habitat under the kitchen island.
They live in an up and coming (read: gentrifying) neighborhood called Five Points.
I inspected the block, mom-style:
Guy wearing Apple AirPods, check. Guy wearing ankle monitor, check.
New yoga studio, check. Old junk shop, check.
Was that a puddle of urine at the corner, or did someone simply spill their lemonade flavored hard seltzer? Better not to know.
We headed to a baseball game in nearby Littleton where Denver Guy managed the only run for his team. Being the mom of three girls, none of whom played baseball, going to an adult rec league baseball game was a new experience.
I started to realize what Denver Guy’s mom and dad – parents of FOUR boys — had spent the past 25 years doing while I was leading sewing and craft projects at Girl Scout meetings. Sports, sports and more sports.
For a second inning stretch I took Denver Guy’s car to Starbucks to use – what else – the bathroom. Then I put gas in his car. Hey, mom habits die hard. I paused to appreciate Denver gas prices — $2.67 per gallon. I see you Colorado and your cheap gas.
The next day, at Middle Daughter’s insistence, we took an Uber to the outskirts of Denver to something called the Brass Armadillo antique mall.
Located between an “American Motel” and a KIA dealership, the Brass Armadillo is the biggest antique mall I’ve ever been in. It’s so huge that it required a detailed orientation from a greeter, accompanied by an 11 x 17 printed “street” map.
Pace yourselves, the greeter said. If you need anything from the locked cases just press the buzzer on the case and we’ll help you.
We started on Florida Avenue and wound our way up and down through Colorado, Utah, Nebraska, Iowa and Arizona. Only 18 more streets to go. Jesus, that greeter guy wasn’t kidding.
About 90 minutes in, we stopped at the conveniently located Brass Armadillo café (decorated in vintage Pepsi décor) for a hot dog and a bag of chips. Because antiquing is hard work.
Fortified, we continued on, heading down Wheat Ridge Street and Ankeny Street where I spotted a vintage toy typewriter. Bingo!
I pressed a button on the side of the glass case. Not 30 seconds later, a lady wearing a Brass Armadillo security vest, carrying a clipboard and holding a walkie-talkie came buzzing over. She promptly unlocked the case, took out the typewriter, noted its removal on her ledger and gave me a laminated ticket made from a corner of a playing card.
You’ll need this when you check out, she said. Then she locked the case and spirited my typewriter away.
Two hours later, we rendezvoused at the cash registers on Armadillo Drive.
Another lady at the counter took my ticket and then removed my typewriter from its assigned cubby. Checking the computer system – where our holds had already been itemized — she cross checked and confirmed our purchases.
I love your organizational system, I told her. It’s genius. Everything stays in its place until it is needed. Nothing gets lost or misplaced. No one leaves something where it doesn’t belong. I need to do this at home. Just think of how neat and tidy everything would stay.
Better yet, I could open my own Brass Armadillo (#WineCountryBrassArmadillo) and move my family and all household items into locked cases and individual booths. Each Huffman would get their own stall for their stuff. All items sold as is. I think a 50 percent commission would be fair.