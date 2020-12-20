Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: 2020: it’s a wrap

I’ve never been so glad to see a year end.
2020, you’ve been a real SOB, you know that?
You started all sweet and innocent. Full of potential. Sure there were rumblings of some virus in China, but what, me worry?
Naw. We were good.
One of the biggest Huffman family events happened at the end of February this year. Grandpa Donnie turned 80 — or 20 if you only count his Leap Day birthdays.
Family from across the country came to his party at the Dixon Fairgrounds. More than 100 people were there, swapping stories, posing for group photos and passing babies. There was plenty of kissing and hugging. KISSING AND HUGGING!
No social distancing. Not a mask or bottle of hand sanitizer to be seen. Oh, how innocent we were. Like little lambs.
It had Superspreader Event written all over it. Thinking of it now makes me queasy.
Barely two weeks later, the sh*t really hit the fan.
In early March Portland College Girl came home for an early spring break. Less than a week later, her school closed the dorms and kicked the kids out. Two days later she was back at home, where she’d hunker down for the next three months. What was happening?!?!
Even so, this momma was thrilled to have her youngest college kid back in the nest. Because my husband and our other college student were also working/studying/zooming from home, Portland College Girl spent many days in her own private study zone at Grandma Sue’s house. I think Grandma Sue liked having a roommate, especially one who could talk science.
Middle Daughter’s semester at SSU got all thrown out wack. Instead of being on campus and hanging out with other SSU college kids, she was stuck at home on Zoom. Not fun. The good news is that she got a great job at a local winery tasting room, where, with her tips, she makes more than I do in a week. And she always has cash. Keep it going kiddo.
The Denver couple had a rough go of it too. Stuck either working at home or furloughed, they went a little stir crazy. In June on the spur of the moment, they drove back to Napa and ended up staying for three weeks. They even brought their hedgehog, Larry, with them. Speaking of Larry, their little family grew by one this year — his name is Lenny and he’s also a boy hedgehog. They even have their own Instagram account (@ouch_larry) and fan club (@ouchLarryFanclub).
As I am writing this I realize that maybe 2020 wasn’t the complete disaster I thought it was when I started this column.
There were some Big Challenges.
But also some Big Rewards: More face time with our girls. All COVID-19 tests were negative. My husband kept his job KNOCK ON EVERYTHING. I was furloughed, but only for two weeks. Sure, it took six months for me to get my unemployment benefits, but HEY, I finally got my EDD debit card last week. We saved money because we didn’t go on any vacations. Penny the Labrador gets plenty of morning walks.
I learned a new motto this year: “We can do hard things.”
I’m just hoping 2021 is not quite as hard.
WATCH NOW: A PERFECT HOLIDAY SCENE
READ NOW: JENNIFER HUFFMAN'S TOP 2020 "SURRENDERING TO MOTHERHOOD" COLUMNS
Which made the list? Jennifer Huffman's top 2020 "Surrendering to Motherhood" columns
Trump, Nutella, Napa chalk wars and Portland college visits. These columns make up Jennifer Huffman's top "Surrendering to Motherhood" columns from 2020. Check 'em out.
I know what Donald Trump is missing. He needs a mom. And I'm stepping up.
Need a dorm room this semester? Huffman Home Dorm might be just the place for you.
What happens when two women go toe-to-toe over sidewalk chalk in Browns Valley?
We spent the weekend with Portland College Girl and nobody died of embarrassment or was asked to leave campus for being That Parent Who is Too Annoying.
There's only one drawback to being a journalist. The "no gifts" rule. So how does that work when it comes to NUTELLA?
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
There is some resolution, if not closure, to a deadly Napa crash that left a North Carolina teenager dead and a sister and family devastated.
Napa’s public school system has announced it may have to close another school campus to cope with falling enrollment and the resulting decreas…
Popular lifestyles retailer Anthropologie is coming to downtown Napa in the middle of next year, developer Todd Zapolski says.
Jason Koch found himself in a dire situation last week. He was trapped under a boulder on the rugged back side of Calistoga’s Palisades, darkn…
Is it permissible to take apart a historic but damaged house — one of the city of Napa’s oldest landmarks — in hopes of saving it?
Robert Sinskey Vineyards and Napa County need more time to agree on what is allowed at the Silverado Trail winery south of Yountville, such as…
Napa Police Chief Robert Plummer reported that several of his officers have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting an examination of ways pol…
Napa Police were called to Queen of the Valley Medical Center on a report of a patient threatening a security guard with a knife.
COMMENTARY: What do I have in common with Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed? Beyond the obvious, that is.
Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.