Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: 2020: it’s a wrap

Even so, this momma was thrilled to have her youngest college kid back in the nest. Because my husband and our other college student were also working/studying/zooming from home, Portland College Girl spent many days in her own private study zone at Grandma Sue’s house. I think Grandma Sue liked having a roommate, especially one who could talk science.

Middle Daughter’s semester at SSU got all thrown out wack. Instead of being on campus and hanging out with other SSU college kids, she was stuck at home on Zoom. Not fun. The good news is that she got a great job at a local winery tasting room, where, with her tips, she makes more than I do in a week. And she always has cash. Keep it going kiddo.

The Denver couple had a rough go of it too. Stuck either working at home or furloughed, they went a little stir crazy. In June on the spur of the moment, they drove back to Napa and ended up staying for three weeks. They even brought their hedgehog, Larry, with them. Speaking of Larry, their little family grew by one this year — his name is Lenny and he’s also a boy hedgehog. They even have their own Instagram account (@ouch_larry) and fan club (@ouchLarryFanclub).

As I am writing this I realize that maybe 2020 wasn’t the complete disaster I thought it was when I started this column.

There were some Big Challenges.