Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: A housing hunt

Colorado Girl and Guy are moving back to California!
We parents could not be more excited. It’s been almost seven years since our girl decamped to high-altitude Boulder and then Denver.
Visiting Colorado was fun, but moms and dads prefer to have their children within driving distance. Ideally, two hours or less, with no winter chains or ice scrapers required.
I’m not supposed to tell you exactly *where* they are moving to—that news is embargoed—but I can say that it will be much easier for us to visit. Much, much, muchmuchmuch.
After they decided to make the move, I figured I’d assist by checking out a few apartments in their new city. What? I’M TOTALLY HELPING HERE.
It turns out that finding any kind of housing to rent these days is hard. Like 10th level of Mario Kart hard.
For one thing, there’s not a lot available.
Second, apartment managers/leasing people must be very shy and introverted, because they don’t like to return phone calls. Or even answer the phone. Or admit that they have any kind of housing for rent at all. It’s like they’re in the Apartment Witness Protection Program. “Me? Apartment for Rent? Nope. Don’t know what you are talking about.”
I could barely get anyone on the phone, let alone call me back. I even personally went and knocked on one apartment manager’s door.
A man opened the door a tiny crack. His wife was the manager, he said. She was out. Call the number on the door. It was all very “Wizard-of-Oz-pay-no-attention-to-that-man-behind-the-curtain.” I see you SIR.
There was one cottage listed at forrent.com that was completely adorable, well within budget and vacant. My husband and I even drove by it one night. Funny thing, there were people living in the house. Like, eating dinner and watching TV living. Not packing up. Not moved out.
I noticed the online ad for this house included a red warning graphic. “Avoid Scams,” it read. “The convenience of shopping online brings with it a heightened risk of scams and fraud.”
In other words: Hey, you, the person looking for an affordable house to rent: don’t be a sucker. DO NOT BE *THAT* SUCKER THAT FALLS FOR THIS FAKE LISTING. Jeez, even forrent.com could tell this listing was too good to be true.
I found a cute little one-bedroom apartment for rent and a real human lady actually met and showed me the unit in person.
It had been freshly painted, had a new kitchen, bath and flooring.
This could be it, I said.
I explained the whole “mother of daughter & guy moving back to California after many years” story. She nodded her head in what I would describe as recognition. We bonded over talk of couch placement and afternoon sun on balconies. We're now friends on Facebook.
I was feeling quite satisfied with myself, like when Tom Hanks makes fire for the first time in “Cast Away.”
Jennifer: “I, a mother, have found shelter. For my daughter. And her significant other.”
Unfortunately, the apartment was a bit too small. Both daughter and her guy are both working from home these days. They really need more room.
The hunt continued.
A newer unit with two bedrooms looked promising but was next to a freeway. And I do mean NEXT to it. From their second-floor window, they could do their own traffic report, 24/7. Without getting out of bed.
Another townhouse looked equally good. It had two bedrooms. In-unit laundry. A garage. A tiny patch of real grass outside.
The actual owner of the unit asked for each would-be tenant to write something about themselves. Like a personal application.
Our girl’s significant other happens to be a very good salesman and has the W-2s to prove it.
“I got this,” he said, cracking his knuckles.
Three days later, they got the good news: they’re in.
Next time in Surrounding to Motherhood: The big move.
Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.