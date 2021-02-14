Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: A housing hunt

Colorado Girl and Guy are moving back to California!

We parents could not be more excited. It’s been almost seven years since our girl decamped to high-altitude Boulder and then Denver.

Visiting Colorado was fun, but moms and dads prefer to have their children within driving distance. Ideally, two hours or less, with no winter chains or ice scrapers required.

I’m not supposed to tell you exactly *where* they are moving to—that news is embargoed—but I can say that it will be much easier for us to visit. Much, much, muchmuchmuch.

After they decided to make the move, I figured I’d assist by checking out a few apartments in their new city. What? I’M TOTALLY HELPING HERE.

It turns out that finding any kind of housing to rent these days is hard. Like 10th level of Mario Kart hard.

For one thing, there’s not a lot available.

Second, apartment managers/leasing people must be very shy and introverted, because they don’t like to return phone calls. Or even answer the phone. Or admit that they have any kind of housing for rent at all. It’s like they’re in the Apartment Witness Protection Program. “Me? Apartment for Rent? Nope. Don’t know what you are talking about.”