Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: A real test

In early November Portland College Girl told us she wouldn’t be coming home for Thanksgiving. She had too much studying to do for all her -istry and –ology classes, she said.
Not coming home?! I sputtered. On Thanksgiving! Is nothing sacred?
OK, so we did get a stern email from her university informing us that students should not leave the area for Thanksgiving because, germs.
Well, who are you going to eat dinner with? I asked.
Maybe some of my housemates, she said. Or I might eat alone.
ALONE!? Where is that heart jumper device because this momma was gonna need it if my daughter eats Thanksgiving dinner alone.
I swallowed hard and tried to sound supportive.
It’s for the best, my mom and husband said, consoling me. We don’t want her bringing COVID-19 to Thanksgiving dinner. Pandemics and pumpkin pie do not go together.
Whatever, I said glumly. But my baby! Thanksgiving! Sob!
The Friday before Thanksgiving — which also happened to be my husband’s birthday — I finished up my work day and headed to the grocery store.
When I arrived home with bags of food, my husband greeted me at the door with a funny look on his face.
What? I said. Oh, you got a haircut. Looks good. Help me bring in these groceries, will ya?
And then I looked at the couch. Where PORTLAND COLLEGE GIRL WAS SITTING. In Napa. Herself.
OMG! What is happening?!?! When did you get here?!?!?
Surprise! I decided to drive home at the last minute, she said.
OMG! Give me a hug! I’m so happy!
Readers, I know what you are thinking. BAD DAUGHTER! She left Portland! She broke the rules! Tsk, tsk, tsk.
But what was I supposed to do — send her back? She was already here.
Get her a COVID test, STAT!
OK, college girl said. Although I have been quarantining at home. I really don’t go anywhere.
I don’t care if you’ve been at a monastery in the North Pole, I said. We must make sure you are germ-free! If your university finds out you left campus AND you have Covid we are in Big Trouble.
“Napa Covid test,” I googled.
Apparently, all the other parents of college kids who came home for Thanksgiving had the same idea. She couldn’t get a Napa County Covid test for at least seven days.
I kept googling. A place in Martinez would do a rapid test for $168. But they were also booked for at least a week. Sacramento, Fairfield, Vacaville, Oakland Covid tests were also sold out.
Some people plant a St. Joseph statue when they are trying to sell a house. Did I need a special COVID-19 saint statue?
And then came an early Christmas miracle. A Rite-Aid in Santa Rosa agreed to test our girl on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. Bingo!
I got you an appointment, I told her. Between now and then sit tight. Don’t go anywhere or touch anyone. Keep your mask on at all times. You can remove it when you eat BUT ONLY DURING BITES.
At the appointed time on Tuesday night we found our way to Rite Aid drive-thru where our girl gingerly inserted a white plastic swab into each nostril.
You gotta go deeper, I urged her. Jeez, it was hard enough getting this test appointment; let’s not skimp when it comes to the actual swabbing part.
Get all the way up in there! Don’t wimp out. Also, can I take your picture?
No, mom! she said. Stop it!
Back at home the mask wearing/quarantine continued. I doused her in hand sanitizer every chance I got.
Three days later, on her drive back to Portland, she got the news.
Negative, she texted.
Good to know, kiddo. Now let’s just keep it that way.
Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.
