Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: A real test

What? I said. Oh, you got a haircut. Looks good. Help me bring in these groceries, will ya?

And then I looked at the couch. Where PORTLAND COLLEGE GIRL WAS SITTING. In Napa. Herself.

OMG! What is happening?!?! When did you get here?!?!?

Surprise! I decided to drive home at the last minute, she said.

OMG! Give me a hug! I’m so happy!

Readers, I know what you are thinking. BAD DAUGHTER! She left Portland! She broke the rules! Tsk, tsk, tsk.

But what was I supposed to do — send her back? She was already here.

Get her a COVID test, STAT!

OK, college girl said. Although I have been quarantining at home. I really don’t go anywhere.

I don’t care if you’ve been at a monastery in the North Pole, I said. We must make sure you are germ-free! If your university finds out you left campus AND you have Covid we are in Big Trouble.

“Napa Covid test,” I googled.

Apparently, all the other parents of college kids who came home for Thanksgiving had the same idea. She couldn’t get a Napa County Covid test for at least seven days.