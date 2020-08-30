Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: College kid knows what she wants

Portland College Girl went back to Oregon last week.
Do the goodbyes ever get easier? She’s been with us in Napa since March, fergodssake. We got used to having her around all these months.
Being the youngest of the trio of Huffman girls, she’s figured out that she needs to specifically ask for what she wants. Otherwise, Mom and Dad just assume she’s good to go.
And she does.
I will need a new bed, mattress, dresser, desk, she informed us.
The furniture was meant for the room she’s rented in a house in Portland she’s sharing with other College Kids.
Oh, I said.
I’m mostly a “mend and make do” kind of mom, but I guess it would be a bit much to assume she can just sleep on the floor and use cardboard boxes for a dresser.
A college student should have a desk, after all. We wouldn’t want any Huffman college kids to fail a class due to lack of proper study supplies, bad lighting or inferior seating.
One bad grade and the next thing you know she’s dropped out, drowning in student loan debt, unemployed and all the other Horrible Consequences. It’s a slippery slope, people.
All the furniture at our house is spoken for, so I took a deep breath and told myself she deserved a nice room to start her third year in college.
Slight detour here to recall that in my first apartment during college I slept on a futon on a wooden frame that my dad and I MADE and used a folding table for a desk. I don’t know where I put my clothes because I HAD NO DRESSER.
BUT OK, OK, this is 2020 and she is our last college student so I swallowed my “when I was your age” speech. Off to IKEA she went.
Next she informed us that she needed kitchen and other household supplies.
We should go to Target, she said. You can help me pick out the stuff I need: i.e. and pay for it.
Oh Lord. Again, I had to stifle my penny-pinching nature.
What’s wrong with Goodwill? Could there not be a worse time for Community Projects to be closed?
Community Projects is like a gold mine for any first apartment. I could just imagine the selection of old pots and pans, kitchen knives, salt and pepper shakers, measuring cups, mismatched glasses and plates begging to be taken to a college kid’s first home.
Take deep breaths. Summon Zen thoughts.
Yes, dear, I said to her. Let’s do that.
On payday I took our girl to Target and she picked out measuring cups, a set of knives, a frying pan and other essentials. I should be happy she cares enough to cook herself, I thought. I remember eating a lot of frozen burritos and bagel dogs in college. I do not recall eating anything green or leafy.
Ten hours after leaving Napa, she arrived at her new house and started unpacking. Her room has a nice view of a tree and some green grass.
The other roommates have also moved in.
We have a shopping list and a chore list, she said.
Wow, I thought. This is definitely not your momma’s college house.
I keep asking for photos of our girl, but instead she sends me pictures of the meals she’s cooking. I have to admit, it all looks pretty good.
Watch now: A Napa first day of school like no other
Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.