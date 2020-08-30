Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: College kid knows what she wants

All the furniture at our house is spoken for, so I took a deep breath and told myself she deserved a nice room to start her third year in college.

Slight detour here to recall that in my first apartment during college I slept on a futon on a wooden frame that my dad and I MADE and used a folding table for a desk. I don’t know where I put my clothes because I HAD NO DRESSER.

BUT OK, OK, this is 2020 and she is our last college student so I swallowed my “when I was your age” speech. Off to IKEA she went.

Next she informed us that she needed kitchen and other household supplies.

We should go to Target, she said. You can help me pick out the stuff I need: i.e. and pay for it.

Oh Lord. Again, I had to stifle my penny-pinching nature.

What’s wrong with Goodwill? Could there not be a worse time for Community Projects to be closed?

Community Projects is like a gold mine for any first apartment. I could just imagine the selection of old pots and pans, kitchen knives, salt and pepper shakers, measuring cups, mismatched glasses and plates begging to be taken to a college kid’s first home.

Take deep breaths. Summon Zen thoughts.