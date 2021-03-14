Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Covid: one year later

After a year of masking and sanitizing and social-distancing, I feel like a seasoned COVID-19 pro. I know all the lingo. I have lived the COVID-19 lifestyle.
To mark this anniversary, I’ve created a list.
Twenty signs that you’re a COVID-19 pro:
- You have four different masks shoved in your purse: a #1 favorite, a #2 favorite, a DIY mask you made one year ago that is good for back up and a disposable mask that’s crumpled and a little fuzzy but good for emergencies.
- You also have three different mini bottles of hand sanitizer in your purse: a gel one that you always regret using because it leaves an awful sticky residue, a fancy “mist” sanitizer bought from a New York Times holiday shopping list and a peppermint-scented bottle Santa left in my stocking.
- You no longer feel awkward extending an elbow instead of a hand for a greeting.
Nice to meet you! Elbow bump. How’s it going? Elbow bump. High five? Elbow bump.
- You know to park on the north side of the Raley’s parking lot because the south side entrance has been closed for months. You no longer reflexively turn right to exit after paying for your groceries. Left, left, left.
- You’ve become an expert at opening doors while not actually touching the door handles.
- You’ve mailed bottles of hand sanitizer and wipes to your college kids as a gift. You also suggested the strategic placement of those bottles of sanitizer throughout the college kid’s house. (Hint: front door, kitchen, bathroom, next to the TV remote).
- You asked for one of those fancy digital thermometers for Christmas and was overly disappointed when Costco sold out.
- You’re no longer shocked when you see the line of cars waiting at In-and-Out Burger wraps around onto Imola Avenue because everyone has to order to-go.
- You’ve almost stopped hoarding toilet paper. I said almost, not completely.
- You realize that you can leave the house without wearing makeup and doing your hair if you put on a hat, mask AND sunglasses.
- You realize after COVID-19 that you might not recognize some people you’ve met over the past 11 months because you’ve never seen them without a mask. What does the lower half of your new friend’s face look like? You don’t know.
- You admit that you are an introverted extrovert who doesn’t miss going out to dinner, parties and other social events.
- You bought “virtual” boxes of Girl Scout cookies to support a friend’s daughter and realized nothing compares to actually buying, and personally eating, real boxes of Thin Mints.
- You compliment the library security guard on the hand sanitizer machine at the library’s front door – the one that dispenses the perfect mist of hand cleaner. You actually look forward to your library visits because of the quality of said hand sanitizer.
- Your social skills are a bit rusty but you learn that the pandemic is a perfect ice breaker. Just say “COVID-19” and start taking notes.
- You may be jinxing yourself but you realize you haven’t gotten a cold in at least a year because of all that hand sanitizer and masking.
- After months of wearing only comfy slip-on shoes, you now think of boots and anything with a heel as “hard shoes.”
- You’re saving all kinds of money because you’re not going on any trips or family vacations. You open a CD account and make a whopping $2 in interest over 6 months.
- At the same time, you have bought enough craft supplies to start your own craft store due to regular shopping on scrapbook.com. Perhaps a bit too regularly.
- You’ve stopped wondering when the pandemic will be over.
