Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Down the rabbit hole

But with the girls being older and mostly self-sustaining and coming up on the second holiday season without my dad, I’m feeling like maybe I was taking some of those family bonds for granted. Maybe it’s time for ME start keeping track of MY family.

So there I was on Ancestry.com, clicking away, adding relatives left and right to my new family tree.

It was like following a trail of DNA breadcrumbs. And the Ancestry.com database is so encouraging. Using DNA and birth and marriage records, there are plenty of clues to follow.

Do you think this is the mother of so-and-so in your tree? asks Ancestry.com

Would you like to add this info to your family tree?

Sure! Why not?

I’m totally being a lazy genealogist. I’m relying on Ancestry.com to steer me in the right direction. I clicked yes on all hints.

There’s so much info it’s like standing in front of a fire hose of found relatives. I bounced from ancestor to ancestor, randomly clicking on this fact or another. It’s like playing DNA pinball.