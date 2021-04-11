Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Easter over easy

I ordered personalized bunnies and baskets for the great nieces and nephew. I made up little bags of candies to pass out. I bought little baskets of candy for Huffman Girls.

Only one Huffman daughter was missing. Instead of coming home for Easter, Portland College Girl said she was staying in Oregon with her friend group. They were going to a cabin near the coast, she said. She sent photos of breakfasts and dinners and campfires. Oh well. I mailed her a box of carrot-shaped chocolates instead.

Arriving at Huffman Ranch on Easter Sunday, we met up with the Oldest Huffman, her guy and their hedgehog, Larry. Larry looks like a real hedgehog but is not. Because that would be illegal in some states. Ahem.

Over on the orchard side of the ranch, the great-nieces and nephews were scrambling around, smashing confetti-filled eggs on each other.

The confetti made it feel like a real party. See that confetti COVID-19? That’s US celebrating in spite of YOU killing Easter 2020. You better watch out because Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson gonna getcha in 2021!

From a comfy chair, I observed the Easter egg hunt, taking pics with my phone whenever a kid got close enough. Yes, I mean to be “taking back Easter” but that didn’t mean I had to interrupt my lounging, necessarily.