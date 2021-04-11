Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Easter over easy

A couple of years ago my husband I realized something: Easter didn’t belong to us anymore.
Our girls were all off in college or working at jobs that required their presence on a Sunday.
No more worrying about getting to church early so we could get a seat. No more worrying about which Easter dress which girl would wear or finding three pairs of white sandals that fit.
Instead of a family of five, it was just us two.
The next-gen of Huffman kids had moved up in the Easter peckings. It was great-nephews and great-nieces’ time to scramble for eggs and count up the coins and chocolates left by the Easter Bunny.
Come Easter 2020, when I realized we'd still be in lockdown, it kind of felt like reaching into a bag of Nestle semi-sweet morsels and ending up with a handful of Easter bunny droppings instead.
I was all ready to cancel Easter. Instead, it cancelled itself.
But I wanted it to be MY decision.
Not so fast Easter—I’m done with you when *I* say we’re done. I’m in control here.
And just to show Easter that I meant business, for Easter 2021, I decided to get back into the game. Whaddya say about THAT, Easter Holiday?
I ordered personalized bunnies and baskets for the great nieces and nephew. I made up little bags of candies to pass out. I bought little baskets of candy for Huffman Girls.
Only one Huffman daughter was missing. Instead of coming home for Easter, Portland College Girl said she was staying in Oregon with her friend group. They were going to a cabin near the coast, she said. She sent photos of breakfasts and dinners and campfires. Oh well. I mailed her a box of carrot-shaped chocolates instead.
Arriving at Huffman Ranch on Easter Sunday, we met up with the Oldest Huffman, her guy and their hedgehog, Larry. Larry looks like a real hedgehog but is not. Because that would be illegal in some states. Ahem.
Over on the orchard side of the ranch, the great-nieces and nephews were scrambling around, smashing confetti-filled eggs on each other.
The confetti made it feel like a real party. See that confetti COVID-19? That’s US celebrating in spite of YOU killing Easter 2020. You better watch out because Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson gonna getcha in 2021!
From a comfy chair, I observed the Easter egg hunt, taking pics with my phone whenever a kid got close enough. Yes, I mean to be “taking back Easter” but that didn’t mean I had to interrupt my lounging, necessarily.
After the eggs had been collected, I observed the time-honored tradition of The Opening The Eggs And The Taking Inventory Of The Candy.
Who found the gold egg? Who found the silver egg? Who found the coveted camouflage-painted egg? Who found the $5 bill in their egg and were they buying boba tea for their mother on the way home?
I did rouse myself from reclining when Larry emerged from his fleece travel pouch for a photoshoot on the grass. Their (alleged) hedgehog decided to explore the turf and hide in the shadow of a giant pastel plastic egg. I documented from all angles.
We took a break from all of the hard work of “Eastering” to make ham sandwiches, eat deviled eggs and grandma’s famous potato salad, finished off by chocolate eggs.
There are definitely still some things worth celebrating.
Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.