Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Furlough fun?

Take two weeks off, said the big bosses. Without pay.

Such was the announcement of our furloughs in the newsroom. Basically we reporters were each to be sent home for two weeks to do… nothing.

You mean no writing? No news? No interviews? No police scanner? No stacks of newspapers? Ohmygawd, I can’t!

Relax Jennifer, you might be thinking. What’s the big deal? How is this different from when you take time off at Christmas?

Well, for one thing, there’s always something Christmas-y to do at Christmas time. Parties, people, presents... Santa Effin’ Claus!

An unplanned furlough is different. For one thing, during this shelter-in-place we’re not supposed to go anywhere. Or spend any money because: no paycheck. If you ask me it sounds like The Story of Jennifer and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Furlough.

Shocker: I am not good at not doing anything. If I don’t have plans, I start to shrivel up into a little ball of nothingness. I feel paralyzed, depressed, zombified.

I gotta make some plans, I realized. Momma needs to get busy.