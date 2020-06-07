Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Furlough fun?

Take two weeks off, said the big bosses. Without pay.
Such was the announcement of our furloughs in the newsroom. Basically we reporters were each to be sent home for two weeks to do… nothing.
You mean no writing? No news? No interviews? No police scanner? No stacks of newspapers? Ohmygawd, I can’t!
Relax Jennifer, you might be thinking. What’s the big deal? How is this different from when you take time off at Christmas?
Well, for one thing, there’s always something Christmas-y to do at Christmas time. Parties, people, presents... Santa Effin’ Claus!
An unplanned furlough is different. For one thing, during this shelter-in-place we’re not supposed to go anywhere. Or spend any money because: no paycheck. If you ask me it sounds like The Story of Jennifer and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Furlough.
Shocker: I am not good at not doing anything. If I don’t have plans, I start to shrivel up into a little ball of nothingness. I feel paralyzed, depressed, zombified.
I gotta make some plans, I realized. Momma needs to get busy.
I need to take my furlough frown and turn it upside down. I gotta think of my two weeks off as an OPPORTUNITY instead of a punishment. After all, when else would I ever have two weeks off with no obligations and no travel plans?
Answer: never.
Naturally, there are plenty of house projects to do. Clean out closets. Clean out attics. Clean out car trunks. Sure, that’s the obvious stuff. It’s also boring. Kill me now if I have to spend two weeks cleaning.
No, I should make plans to do something different. Something I’d normally never ever get to do.
Like become a private investigator.
Yes, I KNOW I can’t become a P.I. in two weeks. NOT MY POINT. What I could do is volunteer to be an assistant to a P.I.
I can carry surveillance equipment. Take stealth photos with spy cameras. Drive fake telephone repair vans with blacked out windows. Shadow people on the street. Leave coded messages in secret mailboxes. Or answer phones, do filing and maybe update a website. The usual stuff.
Or how about become a police detective?
I could work cold cases. Interview suspects. Trail getaway cars full of bad guys. Track down bank robbers. Investigate missing person’s cases. SOLVE A MYSTERY! I have a finely honed B.S. detector due to raising three teenage girls. Napa detectives: I am at your service.
Here’s another fun job I could try during my furlough: scrapbook store product tester.
Lock me inside my favorite scrapbook store with a supply of Lean Cuisines, a microwave, some chocolate and I’m good for a few days.
I could craft to my heart’s content making shadow boxes, travel journals, mini canvases and vintage ephemera collages. I could make enough birthday cards to last all year.
While I’m at it, here are some other jobs that I always thought would be fun to try at least once:
Hot air balloon chase crew, ambulance dispatcher, candy store taste tester, museum archiver, fireworks show designer, the person who waves the airplane to the terminal with those orange sticks, “Project Runway” contestant, vintage typewriter shop owner, wildly generous private foundation gift giver, personal secretary to any queen, labor and delivery nurse, archaeological dig discoverer, circus makeup artist, Disneyland ride operator, sidewalk chalk artist, paparazzi, super fancy luxury hotel reviewer or Barbie doll restorer.
The possibilities are endless.
Too bad I only have two weeks.
Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.
