Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Hey roomie

Of course, you’re also to join Ma and Pa Huffman for their nightly feast of low-calorie, mostly vegetarian meals. Reservations must be made in advance. Comments, other than praise and appreciation, about the family meal are not permitted.

But Huffman Home Dorm offers more than just a cozy meal or a place to put your head at night.

Like other dorms, we have movie nights with free popcorn and comfy pillows and blankets. A family dog and cat are available to keep your lap warm.

We offer the Disney+ channel, Netflix and Amazon Prime. The TV remote is broken but we can explain the multi-step procedure to enable you to watch network channels. Please note: sharing the Netflix password with non-residents is cause for lease termination.

For an additional $500 per month, Matron and Mr. Huffman are available to dispense motherly/fatherly advice as needed. (Please note: service is available 24 hours-a-day but after 9 p.m. there is a $10 per minute “advice” surcharge).