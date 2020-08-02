Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Hey roomie

We still have two Huffman college students living at our house in Napa. Portland College Girl has been home since March. And Middle Huffman normally commutes to Sonoma State, so she’s always been a resident.
In fact, if you count back to the Oldest Huffman, we’ve had college kids moving in and out for years.
It’s like we’re a small private dormitory, one where the students don’t pay room or board, cleaning service is included and the kitchen is always open.
Now with all the student loans we’ve taken out, I know for a fact that such dorm life can cost $8,000 to $10,000 per semester, depending on the meal plan you select and if you choose a single or double room.
I’m seeing an opportunity to make some good money here and I know what we’d call it: Huffman Home Dorm.
My marketing plan would go something like this:
Hello college student! Welcome to Huffman Home Dorm, where you are given your choice of living arrangements: double or single occupancy.
The double room (we’ll call it the “Gemini”) features a nifty loft with twin bed (custom made by Mr. Huffman and successfully tested in 2014 to a 6.1 event on the Richter scale) or your choice of a single twin bed under the loft apparatus.
Adjacent to the “Gemini” double room you’ll find a minuscule private bathroom with closet-like shower stall, sink and toilet. The House Mother, Matron Huffman, cleans the bathroom weekly. And if you can manage to pick up your dirty clothes off the bedroom floor, she will gladly vacuum as well.
Downstairs is our second dorm room at Huffman Home Dorm, the “Pisces.” This is a private room that is currently unavailable due to it being turned into a sewing/craft room for Matron Huffman. However, for the right price could quickly be converted back into dorm use.
Adjacent to the Pisces Room is a semi-private bath, also cleaned weekly by Matron Huffman, and used by other members of the household. That includes Mr. Huffman, sometimes referred to as “Father Huffman” or “Dad.”
Mr. Huffman is the handyman/facilities manager of the property. He has 30+ years’ experience as a household head, disciplinarian and shoulder to cry on. If you bring home a boy, he is available for “friendly” interrogations. He’s also an excellent cook.
Speaking of cooking -- At Huffman Home Dorm, you have free range of the kitchen. We offer a wide range of appliances including a brand new insta-pot, four-slice toaster and zoodle noodle maker. Note: please read and follow all food preparation instruction carefully. A resident once tried to cook a Cup-O-Noodles without adding water and the microwave caught on fire.
Of course, you’re also to join Ma and Pa Huffman for their nightly feast of low-calorie, mostly vegetarian meals. Reservations must be made in advance. Comments, other than praise and appreciation, about the family meal are not permitted.
But Huffman Home Dorm offers more than just a cozy meal or a place to put your head at night.
Like other dorms, we have movie nights with free popcorn and comfy pillows and blankets. A family dog and cat are available to keep your lap warm.
We offer the Disney+ channel, Netflix and Amazon Prime. The TV remote is broken but we can explain the multi-step procedure to enable you to watch network channels. Please note: sharing the Netflix password with non-residents is cause for lease termination.
For an additional $500 per month, Matron and Mr. Huffman are available to dispense motherly/fatherly advice as needed. (Please note: service is available 24 hours-a-day but after 9 p.m. there is a $10 per minute “advice” surcharge).
Health insurance is provided for each resident at Huffman Home Dorm. There is a $500 annual deductible and $50 per visit copay. Emergency Room visits are STRONGLY DISCOURAGED must be approved in advance by a member of the household. Please note: a “parental advocacy” fee of $250 per incident applies if either of the Huffman elders are required to accompany you to the Emergency Room. (After 9 p.m. on weekends or on weekends, the parental advocacy fee is $500.)
Sound like the perfect place for you?
To apply for a room at Huffman Home Dorm please send a nonrefundable deposit of $2,500 made payable to JENNIFER HUFFMAN. Cash payments will receive priority.
Please include two references that you are not related to. We will review your application carefully.
After all, we don’t let just anyone move in at Huffman Home Dorm.
Watch now: how to properly wash your face mask
Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.