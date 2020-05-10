Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Huffman coronavirus chronicles continued

The youngest Huffman just finished her second year of college – at our dining room table. She’s been home since early March, same as almost every other college kid in America.
I’m super curious of what she makes of this whole global pandemic thing.
College campuses shut down? Online classes only? Dorms cleared out, dining halls closed, college sports cancelled? VIRTUAL GRADUATION for seniors?
“You’re always going to remember this,” I told her. Like, this is a BIG deal, kiddo.
Yeah, she said casually. I don’t know if she really gets it. Not like us grownups who have been around the block a time or two.
This is her first real life “emergency.” Unlike those of us who’ve been through some tough times and character building life lessons, her future is an open book.
Lucky kid.
She’s just rolling with the punches, staying focused. Good girl. You just keep on keepin’ on. I know it’s not that easy for the rest of us, which makes her mental and emotional flexibility even more remarkable.
I’m over here fretting about finding toilet paper and saving up for a two-week unpaid furlough. But she’s cool. How does she do it?
Of course, I’m glad she’s so resilient. We don’t want our kids falling apart right now. There’s enough going on already.
Our other college girl, Middle Daughter, is also doing pretty well KNOCK ON ALL THE WOOD.
She’s about to finish her first semester at SSU. Her hours have been cut at the retail store she works at, but she’s still getting some time doing behind the scenes stuff like shipping and processing orders.
She applied for unemployment to cover her lost hours.
They keep asking me for more info, she complained about the EDD. When am I going to get my check? she asked impatiently.
Unemployment doesn’t arrive on the day your former paycheck ends, I tried to explain. The state of California does not deliver free money overnight via Amazon Prime. There are no drones dropping off checks.
Hmphhh, she said.
Me? I’m trying to stay focused at work. The newsroom has mostly cleared out. There are just three of us reporters in our half of the building.
Why am I not working from home? Oh, let me count the ways: Two college kids, one husband, one puppy-like dog, one skeptical cat, two rabbits and a 1,700-square-foot house. Put them together and whatya got? Bibidi bobbidi boooooooooo working at home. The Register’s office is definitely the best place for me to be during the day.
In the newsroom I have my own pod so we’ve managed to socially distance ourselves. It’s all good – even though Barry Eberling and Kevin Courtney are probably quite over my antics.
Me: Let’s talk! Let’s do some Yoga! Touch your toes!
Them: No.
Outside of work, my lifelines have been running and working in my craftland – AKA Oldest Daughter’s former bedroom.
Craftland is also my go-to safe zone. Any money I might have spent pre-COVID-19 is now being spent online shopping at craft and scrapbook stores.
Ink, paper, paint, brushes, envelopes, rubber stamps – you name I have bought it all over the past eight weeks.
I’m also collecting vintage ephemera – old ticket stubs, book pages, vintage photos, buttons, bingo cards. If it’s paper and it comes from the 1940s I WANT IT. I may need to start an Etsy 12-step program after this.
I’m frantically collaging and making cards like I’ve got COVID-19: The Crafty Strain.
It’s as if my brain thinks that if I make enough crafty cards I can cure coronavirus.
Challenge accepted.
Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.
