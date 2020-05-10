Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Huffman coronavirus chronicles continued

Our other college girl, Middle Daughter, is also doing pretty well KNOCK ON ALL THE WOOD.

She’s about to finish her first semester at SSU. Her hours have been cut at the retail store she works at, but she’s still getting some time doing behind the scenes stuff like shipping and processing orders.

She applied for unemployment to cover her lost hours.

They keep asking me for more info, she complained about the EDD. When am I going to get my check? she asked impatiently.

Unemployment doesn’t arrive on the day your former paycheck ends, I tried to explain. The state of California does not deliver free money overnight via Amazon Prime. There are no drones dropping off checks.

Hmphhh, she said.

Me? I’m trying to stay focused at work. The newsroom has mostly cleared out. There are just three of us reporters in our half of the building.

Why am I not working from home? Oh, let me count the ways: Two college kids, one husband, one puppy-like dog, one skeptical cat, two rabbits and a 1,700-square-foot house. Put them together and whatya got? Bibidi bobbidi boooooooooo working at home. The Register’s office is definitely the best place for me to be during the day.