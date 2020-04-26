Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Let me know when it's over

Is it over yet?
I know the answer. It’s not.
But oh how I wish it was.
I’d like to get back to life as it was. You know, pre-COVID-19.
My life was goooooooooood, as Nacho Libre would say.
We were cruising along. There was talk of taking a Huffman summer vacation. We started saving up. Plane tickets were purchased.
Yeah, no. That’s all cancelled.
Instead, I’m saving up for my two-week furlough – or in case of something worse. I dare not even write it because I don’t want to jinx us but w h a t i f s o m e o n e g e t s l a i d o f f?
NO! Let’s not go there.
And definitely don’t think back to 2009 and the Great Recession.
Oh man, there were some lean months at the Huffman house in 2009. I’m talking LEAN, people. Like, go to the “We Buy Gold Here” shop to hock a pair of gold earrings my dad gave me and the silver coins that a certain aunt had been giving the girls every year for Christmas.
The gold guy said the small pearls on the gold earrings were worthless and he smashed them with a hammer to separate them from the gold. That made me want to cry. Sorry for selling those earrings dad. I still feel bad about that.
I remember writing one column in 2009 about eating only what we could source from our freezer. I remember scolding my husband for buying dog flea medicine at the same time I was evaluating whether or not to buy oranges at the grocery store. Christmas that year was rough. I did a lot of shopping in the dollar section at Target and at thrift stores.
Just hearing “2009” still makes me shudder. Decades from now when my grandchildren interview me for a middle school report about COVID-19, I hope what I say is well, it was bad and we watched as lot of Netflix. But it wasn’t as bad as 2009. Never ask me about 2009 again. Spit, spit, make the sign of the cross.
The good news is that today, the head of the Huffman House has a very good job. A solid job. One that we do not want to lose, or be parted with – not even for one day, let alone two weeks.
And I still have my very favorite job ever. Also one that I also do not want to lose.
Yes, I can handle the two-week furlough we reporters are all taking. I’m just hoping that’s as far as it goes. Dear Top Newspaper Company Executives: sorry to hear that you had to take a pay cut. But I’m thinking you can afford it. Us at the other end of the pay scale? Not so much.
There’s also talk of mortgage companies letting people skip payments. File that under good to know. But I don’t want to have to skip anything. Let’s just keep on making our mortgage payment, right on time, like usual.
I’m happy to keep paying as long as all Huffmans continue working and getting paid. We don’t need to get on any bank’s “who’s in trouble” list. All FICO scores should remain where they are currently at, thankyouverymuch.
That economic stimulus check we just got? Sorry economists – ours isn’t stimulating anything – it’s in the bank. Where it will remain until the coast is clear. Or forever.
I did reach out to Sallie Mae to see what they could do for the Oldest Huffman, who is currently responsible for her student loan payments. Normally, it’s manageable. Not easy, but manageable.
She’s been furloughed for the indefinite future. She got one last paycheck. Things are about to get tight.
Would Sallie Mae let her postpone payments for a month? Maybe two?
I barely had to ask. Before I could even log into our account, a very friendly SallieMae.com chatbot offered her “forbearance” – and for three months!
Whew! One problem solved. That felt good.
Let’s hope that’s as far as this goes.
Spit, spit, make the sign of the cross.
Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.
