Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Let me know when it's over

I remember writing one column in 2009 about eating only what we could source from our freezer. I remember scolding my husband for buying dog flea medicine at the same time I was evaluating whether or not to buy oranges at the grocery store. Christmas that year was rough. I did a lot of shopping in the dollar section at Target and at thrift stores.

Just hearing “2009” still makes me shudder. Decades from now when my grandchildren interview me for a middle school report about COVID-19, I hope what I say is well, it was bad and we watched as lot of Netflix. But it wasn’t as bad as 2009. Never ask me about 2009 again. Spit, spit, make the sign of the cross.

The good news is that today, the head of the Huffman House has a very good job. A solid job. One that we do not want to lose, or be parted with – not even for one day, let alone two weeks.

And I still have my very favorite job ever. Also one that I also do not want to lose.

Yes, I can handle the two-week furlough we reporters are all taking. I’m just hoping that’s as far as it goes. Dear Top Newspaper Company Executives: sorry to hear that you had to take a pay cut. But I’m thinking you can afford it. Us at the other end of the pay scale? Not so much.