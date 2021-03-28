Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Mom goes on a Jurassic Quest

I was having a hard time thinking creatively. It had been 15 years since I was with a kid who had to “go.” What to do ... what do to?

I can just go behind that thing, said Hunter helpfully, pointing to a storage container at the end of a row.

GREAT IDEA! I said.

Pulling over as far as I could, Hunter quickly jumped out, skipped right through a mud puddle (ME: WATCH OUT FOR THE … OH HECK WHY NOT) and popped out of sight.

About 10 seconds later, he re-emerged. All done, he said matter-of-factly.

Wow, that was easy, I thought. And I spent all those years putting little girls down on porta potty seats while barking at them to NOT TOUCH ANYTHING.

One hour and one dinosaur bubble wand souvenir later, we were headed to Hunter’s Mom’s office in downtown Sacramento for the hand-off, when I took another wrong turn.

Uh oh, I said.

Are we lost again? asked Hunter.

No, no, no I said, laughing. We’re just doing a little tour of downtown Sacramento. Look, Hunter, there’s the Capitol building where all the laws are made and serious government stuff gets done! This is the most important building in the entire state!