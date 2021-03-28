Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Mom goes on a Jurassic Quest

When I saw that Jurassic Quest was coming to West Sacramento in March, I got curious. Life-size dinosaurs brought to life? Drive through? Only an hour from Napa? Count me in!
There was just one problem. I couldn’t get anyone to come with me on a Wednesday afternoon. Everyone was busy adulting. Sheesh. Come on people! We’re talking dinosaurs!
Then I realized the perfect companion for my dino-adventure: 6-year-old nephew Hunter.
Now I have exactly zero percent experience entertaining 6-year-old boys on car rides, but Hunter had plenty of subject matter to discuss, including his Minecraft city (under construction), the contents of his backpack (snacks!) and his kindergarten friend group (More boys than girls! Lots of names ending in -y!)
The first obstacle of our dino trip came at that Sacramento freeway exchange from hell — you know that one that has like 17 exits and 50 signs and arrows for Lake Tahoe and Reno and Los Angeles and whatever Business 80 is.
Naturally, I took the wrong exit.
Uh oh, I said.
Are we lost? asked Hunter.
Well, sort of, I said cheerfully. We’re just taking a little tour of this very interesting industrial part of Sacramento/possibly Elk Grove? and then we’ll do a U-turn and find the dinosaurs, I promise.
[Fifteen minutes later]
I SEE THEM! shouted Hunter.
THANK GOD! I said.
There, in the parking lot of the Sutter Health stadium, stood some 70 different animals from the Jurassic and all the other “sic” eras.
The dinosaurs had obviously been briefed on COVID-19 safety precautions because they had obediently lined up along a path of orange cones in the parking lot. All you had to do was drive your car up and down the lanes and pass through the gauntlet of giants.
It turns out that when looking at life-size dinosaurs, the age of the viewer is completely irrelevant. All reactions are pretty much the same: LOOK AT THAT ONE! WOW, THAT GUY HAS HUGE TEETH! I DIDN’T KNOW THERE WERE DINOSAUR SHARKS! THAT LOOKS LIKE A GIANT TURTLE!
I was trying to take photos, videos, notes, and interview Hunter, all while driving the car one-handed. At one point we started listening to a Jurassic Quest audio tour but we both agreed the narrator was TALKING TOO MUCH and we just wanted to admire the dinosaurs, not write a term paper.
About halfway through the dino drive-through, I heard a little “uh oh,” from the back seat.
I have to go potty, said Hunter.
Ummmmmmm ... We were sort of trapped on the equivalent of a dinosaur tour conveyor belt, kind of like the movie “Jurassic Park” (but before the blood/death). Even worse, the bathrooms were at the end of the tour.
I was having a hard time thinking creatively. It had been 15 years since I was with a kid who had to “go.” What to do ... what do to?
I can just go behind that thing, said Hunter helpfully, pointing to a storage container at the end of a row.
GREAT IDEA! I said.
Pulling over as far as I could, Hunter quickly jumped out, skipped right through a mud puddle (ME: WATCH OUT FOR THE … OH HECK WHY NOT) and popped out of sight.
About 10 seconds later, he re-emerged. All done, he said matter-of-factly.
Wow, that was easy, I thought. And I spent all those years putting little girls down on porta potty seats while barking at them to NOT TOUCH ANYTHING.
One hour and one dinosaur bubble wand souvenir later, we were headed to Hunter’s Mom’s office in downtown Sacramento for the hand-off, when I took another wrong turn.
Uh oh, I said.
Are we lost again? asked Hunter.
No, no, no I said, laughing. We’re just doing a little tour of downtown Sacramento. Look, Hunter, there’s the Capitol building where all the laws are made and serious government stuff gets done! This is the most important building in the entire state!
I was quite proud of my little teachable moment. I, Hunter’s new Favorite Aunt, officially introduced him to our State Capital in the month of March in the year 2021. Let us henceforth note the significance of this life event. ~Indubitably~
“Are we there yet?” asked Hunter.
Luckily we were. As we pulled up to H Street, mother and child were soon reunited, bubble wand and all.
Thanks for the help, Hunter. If the dinos come back, I know who I’m calling.
Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.