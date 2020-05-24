Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Mother's Day and Michael Jordan

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Colorado Girl called me at work the other day.

“We’re coming home,” she said.

Whaaattt? Did something happen? Are you OK? DO YOU NEED YOUR MOTHER?

She and Colorado Guy were homesick, she said.

He’s stuck working from home and she’s furloughed from her job, and that morning they woke up and decided to get out of town for a bit. Like 20-somethings do.

Within two hours they’d loaded up their car, packed Larry the hedgehog and his habitat and hit the road.

Two days later, which just happened to be Mother’s Day, they arrived in Napa.

A mother and child reunion on the second Sunday in May meant this momma was feeling gooooooood. And ooohhhh that first hug was the best. Yep, we are in the middle of a pandemic and I totally hugged my child. Hugged, squeezed and KISSED HER ON THE CHEEK. Yep, I am 100% guilty of sharing germs. Lock me up.

Two days earlier I hadn’t been thinking too much about Mother’s Day, but all of a sudden we had a full house. All Huffman daughters were present and accounted for. Colorado Guy too. It was like winning the Mother’s Day lottery.