Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Mother's Day and Michael Jordan

Colorado Girl called me at work the other day.
“We’re coming home,” she said.
Whaaattt? Did something happen? Are you OK? DO YOU NEED YOUR MOTHER?
She and Colorado Guy were homesick, she said.
He’s stuck working from home and she’s furloughed from her job, and that morning they woke up and decided to get out of town for a bit. Like 20-somethings do.
Within two hours they’d loaded up their car, packed Larry the hedgehog and his habitat and hit the road.
Two days later, which just happened to be Mother’s Day, they arrived in Napa.
A mother and child reunion on the second Sunday in May meant this momma was feeling gooooooood. And ooohhhh that first hug was the best. Yep, we are in the middle of a pandemic and I totally hugged my child. Hugged, squeezed and KISSED HER ON THE CHEEK. Yep, I am 100% guilty of sharing germs. Lock me up.
Two days earlier I hadn’t been thinking too much about Mother’s Day, but all of a sudden we had a full house. All Huffman daughters were present and accounted for. Colorado Guy too. It was like winning the Mother’s Day lottery.
The next morning I came downstairs to find him sitting on the couch with his laptop, already at work. How adorable. Moms love it when we wake up and find kids earning a living. Even on the couch.
Do you want any breakfast? I asked him. I don’t eat breakfast but I was so happy to see the two of them I was prepared to go full-on Martha Stewart and start cracking some eggs and milking a cow.
Later that morning, even though I was at the Register, it gave me the warm fuzzies just knowing they were at back our house snug as a bug in blow-up mattress rug. Not in Colorado! In Napa!
The visit got better -- the next day our girl unpacked her craft supplies.
Some families bond over sports or cooking or music. We Huffmans love to make stuff.
Ever heard of needle felting? Basically, you take fluffs of wool, roll it into a ball and start stabbing it with a needle. That turns the fibers into a clump, kind of like a dreadlock, and then you can start forming all kinds of creatures. Google it.
Until this past week, I had never needle felted before. But after Oldest Huffman taught me how, we spent the whole afternoon poking needles into wool. She made a dinosaur. I made a mushroom. And a little pink heart. I have never been more proud of myself.
The next thing I am about to report will make no sense. Over the past week, I have spent at least 8 hours watching “The Last Dance” on ESPN. Wait, what? You just said the Huffmans aren’t into SPORTS. And you watch ESPN?
Well, my husband does.
Apparently there’s this new docuseries about Michael Jordan and his basketball career.
Again, WTF Jennifer? You, watching a documentary about basketball?
I know! I don’t know how it happened either! But my husband turned it on and the next thing you know I was taking a deep dive into the life of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls from 1993 to 1998.
After each episode, it was like “And then what happened to Michael???” I was fully invested by that point.
One thing I learned: Apparently Michael Jordan is not always a nice man on the basketball court. He’s mean. He’s tough. He makes the team work hard so they can be successful and achieve their full potential.
Looks like MJ and I have something in common.
Sounds just like raising a family.
Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.
