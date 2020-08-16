Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: My Halloween 'Hobby'

I’m a Halloween junkie so I started my shopping early this year.

I heard a new Hobby Lobby just opened in Fairfield. As a craftaholic I decided I needed to investigate Girl Reporter-style.

First impressions: The store is ginormous. It’s so big the Napa Michaels could fit in its back pocket. The Fairfield Hobby Lobby has acres of craft supplies. We’re talking aisles and aisles of stickers, rows of fake flowers, a wide selection of man-cave wall sign decorations, more “gather” and “E A T” signs than you can shake a stick at, oodles of paint and paintbrushes and religious crosses aplenty.

This Hobby Lobby even had a whole section of Christmas. As I write this, we were still in July 10 days ago, people. And now it’s Merry Christmas? It’s a bit of a stretch, but I’m going with it.

I was so dazzled by the cornucopia of craftiness, I almost didn’t notice it at first. And then my cradar (craft+radar) perked up.

There was no Halloween.

There were multiple aisles of pumpkins, scarecrow signs, fake fall leaves and cornstalks. But not a single bit of anything to do with Oct. 31.