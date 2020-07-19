Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Napa chalk 'wars'

The other weekend I saw one Napa woman go toe-to-toe with another Napa woman – all over sidewalk chalk. In Browns Valley, no less.
It was at a “Chalk for Justice” event on Tall Grass Drive.
Apparently a few weeks before, a group of racial justice supporters had written chalk messages supporting the Black Live Matter movement on a public path that runs parallel to Tall Grass Drive.
Later someone reportedly covered up a “Black Lives Matter” message with their own contribution: “All lives matter.”
Naturally, this didn’t go over well with the original group, so supporters planned to meet again at Tall Grass Drive on Sunday morning to take back the project and re-chalk the path with more messages of support.
“Chalk for Justice” the event was called. Join us, they said. There’d be live violin music. Kids were encouraged.
I love doing sidewalk chalk. When my kids were younger, we did the La Strada chalk art event and others. I still have a collection of artist chalk pastels – the good stuff. So when I saw the Chalk for Justice post on Instagram, I figured I’d head over after my run on Sunday.
I found a quote to write on the sidewalk: “I am not here to be right. I am here to get it right.” Brené Brown said that. Cool chick. Google her.
That morning on Tall Grass Drive, all was well. Kids chalked messages of support. Participants wrote names of those who have died by the hands of police. People drew rainbows. Families walked up and down the path. It felt good to be part of something, even in my own small Napa way.
One activist pulled out her spray chalk to decorate part of the path.
A neighbor lady – standing on the street -- must have questioned her about having a permit and using spray chalk because the spray chalk gal shouted out something like “It’s spray chalk not spray paint!” She sounded exasperated, as if it was obvious.
Next thing I knew, the activist walked over and loudly confronted the neighbor.
Shouting that yes, they had permission to chalk the path and yes, the chalk WAS removable, the activist yelled at the woman to leave if she didn’t like it.
Go away KAREN! she shouted.
The neighbor looked startled. I was too. One minute I was pondering which colors to use for my Brené Brown quote and the next minute a chalk war had broken out.
You’re making me uncomfortable, the neighbor said.
More heated words were exchanged. It didn’t sound like anyone was backing down.
“People are dying!” shouted the activist.
OK, so that’s being a bit dramatic, I thought. No-one is dying on Tall Grass Drive. Let’s just chalk and chill.
The neighbor left. We resumed chalking.
About 10 minutes later, the neighbor returned, this time with a friend for backup.
I just want you to know I support what you’re doing, she said nervously. I apologize if things got out of hand.
The activist came over to the neighbor.
Me too, she said. I’m so-and-so. What’s your name?
Come join us, another chalker called out to the neighbor.
They talked, this time without shouting.
“And peace and harmony reigned throughout Browns Valley and social justice was restored.”
That’d be the perfect way to end this column, right?
Nope.
Just when I thought it was over, the neighbor then said something else that pissed off the activist. It might have been something about how she can relate to Black Lives Matter because she has a Black neighbor. Ooomph.
The shouting started up again. The neighbor and her friend left.
Later that day, I kept thinking about the fight.
I think both sides overreacted. The activist acted like she’d just dropped into sleepy Napa straight out of a New York City protest. The neighbor acted like she lived in her own private Browns Valley Bubble i.e. chalk on the sidewalk? Oh, the horror.
I thought about the Brené Brown quote: “I am not here to be right. I am here to get it right.”
Was either woman “getting” it right? Was that their goal?
I thought about my reaction, which was to keep my head down and not get involved. I did not pick a side. I did not support either woman. I just kept on chalking.
Was I getting it right? Because that is my goal.
Watch Now: Anti-racism protesters returned to downtown Napa for third Sunday
A third Sunday of protesting against racism and police violence, part of a wave of demonstrations following the death of George Floyd, is in progress in downtown #Napa. Story to follow later in the @NapaRegister pic.twitter.com/ppUSIgtdPG— Howard Yune (@HowardInNapa) June 14, 2020
Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.