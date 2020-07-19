Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Napa chalk 'wars'

That morning on Tall Grass Drive, all was well. Kids chalked messages of support. Participants wrote names of those who have died by the hands of police. People drew rainbows. Families walked up and down the path. It felt good to be part of something, even in my own small Napa way.

One activist pulled out her spray chalk to decorate part of the path.

A neighbor lady – standing on the street -- must have questioned her about having a permit and using spray chalk because the spray chalk gal shouted out something like “It’s spray chalk not spray paint!” She sounded exasperated, as if it was obvious.

Next thing I knew, the activist walked over and loudly confronted the neighbor.

Shouting that yes, they had permission to chalk the path and yes, the chalk WAS removable, the activist yelled at the woman to leave if she didn’t like it.

Go away KAREN! she shouted.

The neighbor looked startled. I was too. One minute I was pondering which colors to use for my Brené Brown quote and the next minute a chalk war had broken out.

You’re making me uncomfortable, the neighbor said.