Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Operation Motherload

While his mom and dad were in the condo assembling a new bed frame, I went to work on my own project: putting up shower curtains.

Important, right? I mean, you’re just asking for a disaster if you try and take a shower on that first morning in your new home and there’s no shower curtain. Water. Puddles. Everywhere. Not happening—not on this mom’s watch.

I headed to Target to prevent the imminent crisis.

Normally when shopping at Target, I will admire the Threshold or Hearth and Home products but then buy the cheaper Bullseye brand when I can get away with it.

For basics like a shower curtain and shower curtain rings, I’m all about a deal.

Not this time. Nope, this mother was shopping to PROVIDE for her daughter and guy in their NEW HOME IN CALIFORNIA. No cheapo brands will suffice for this momentous occasion, thank you very much. Only the BEST will do. Bring on the upgrades!

I bypassed the thinnest plastic shower curtains and bought two of the thicker ones, one for each bathroom. I skipped the cheapest plastic curtain rings and bought the fancy metal ones with those little balls that make that noise when you slide the shower curtain that is so satisfying. The kind that really nice hotels use.