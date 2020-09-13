Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Pandemic? Take a squirt of this.

Two weeks ago, Portland College Girl drove herself to Oregon with a trunkful of clothes and all those new kitchen supplies she convinced us to buy for her.
But there was something else she packed– something that I didn’t complain about buying. Something I insisted she take with her.
Hand sanitizer.
I love hand sanitizer. Even before it became a thing, I always carried a little mini bottle in my purse. I’ve got it in my car. At my desk. At the front door. Jennifer Hand Sanitizer Huffman, I am.
And now that everyone else is on the hand sanitizer train, of course I had to send College Girl off with her own supply. And not just for herself – enough the whole College Kid house.
Thank you, Target for stocking up on gallon-sized jugs of hand sanitizer. You read us College Kid Moms' minds. We have college kids and we want to coat them in hand sanitizer. Like a sheep dip.
With that gallon I also bought three smaller table top bottles. One for the College Kid House bathroom, one for the kitchen and one for the front door, I told her.
The front door bottle of hand sanitizer is one of the most crucial bottles at a house, IMHO.
Coming in? Get a squirt. Going out? Take a squirt. Passing by? Take a squirt, just in case. Take two while you’re at it. No such thing as too much hand sanitizer.
Along with the hand sanitizer, I also bought her a selection of disinfectant wipes.
Use these on door handles, the kitchen and bathroom, I told her, miming careful wiping motions. I stopped short at filming an instructional how-to video and sending laminated handwashing reminder posters from the CDC. Wouldn’t want to go overboard.
I was feeling pretty satisfied with my disaster/pandemic prep when I got a text from another College Kid Mom friend.
She had just sent off two college students off with a “big first aid kit,” as she described it.
Hmmmmm, I thought. This mom happens to be an NICU nurse. And her spouse happens to be a physician. A pediatric cardiologist, for crying out loud. If any family was to give advice on a pandemic first aid kit, it was them.
I needed info. Details.
What exactly are you putting in that kit? I asked her.
“Tylenol, ibuprofen, cold medicine, laser gun-style thermometer and a pulse ox,” she texted back.
“If O2 goes below 90% they should get help,” she wrote, adding a winky face emoji. A WINKY FACE?! LIKE WE WEREN'T TALKING ABOUT LIFE AND DEATH HERE!
OMG, I thought. I was so wrapped up in my hand sanitizer obsession, I didn’t even THINK about what if our girl actually does get sick. A sniffle. A slight fever. A twinge of an itchy throat. Total mother fail!
It was the night before our girl was leaving but I raced around the house grabbing whatever cold and flu meds I could find.
I found an unopened box of Dayquil/Nyquil tablets. I added some cough drops and Tylenol. I scrounged up the one manual thermometer we do have, cursing myself for not owning the laser gun kind. And a pulse oximeter? Oh Lord. I’d have to send her off without one. The horror!
I texted our girl after she arrived in Portland.
Did you put out the hand sanitizer? I asked.
Yes, mom, she wrote.
And is there a bottle by the front door?
Yes, she said.
Have you had to refill it yet?
Not yet, she wrote. But we are using it.
I did think of one other thing that would be great for the Portland College Kid House.
Apparently Russian President Vladimir Putin has his own UV disinfection tunnel installed at the entry of his office.
I just need to find out how big the front door is at the Portland house for the installation. Pulse ox feature optional.
