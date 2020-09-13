Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Pandemic? Take a squirt of this.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two weeks ago, Portland College Girl drove herself to Oregon with a trunkful of clothes and all those new kitchen supplies she convinced us to buy for her.

But there was something else she packed– something that I didn’t complain about buying. Something I insisted she take with her.

Hand sanitizer.

I love hand sanitizer. Even before it became a thing, I always carried a little mini bottle in my purse. I’ve got it in my car. At my desk. At the front door. Jennifer Hand Sanitizer Huffman, I am.

And now that everyone else is on the hand sanitizer train, of course I had to send College Girl off with her own supply. And not just for herself – enough the whole College Kid house.

Thank you, Target for stocking up on gallon-sized jugs of hand sanitizer. You read us College Kid Moms' minds. We have college kids and we want to coat them in hand sanitizer. Like a sheep dip.

With that gallon I also bought three smaller table top bottles. One for the College Kid House bathroom, one for the kitchen and one for the front door, I told her.

The front door bottle of hand sanitizer is one of the most crucial bottles at a house, IMHO.