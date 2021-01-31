Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Tooth fairy tales

Did you know that the Tooth Fairy has a giant library where she keeps all of the baby teeth that she receives?
It’s easy enough to request your family’s tooth fairy archive. Just leave a note for the Tooth Fairy under your pillow.
The next morning, like a magical amazon.com, a box of your children’s baby teeth and all related documentation will be delivered.
We were in the middle of cleaning out a closet the other weekend when our archive arrived, packed inside an old shoebox. (Funny how the Tooth Fairy thinks just like a mom and reuses such containers. So clever.)
Nestled inside, we found dozens of plastic Ziploc bags with little notes that this mom made each Huffman girl write to the Tooth Fairy.
Why the notes? I figured the more information the Tooth Fairy had about each individual tooth, the better. Tooth Fairy needs DETAILS, for the record.
The girls’ Tooth Fairy notes vary in length, depending on age, mood and how “interested” they were in Tooth Fairy lore at the time. Although usually it wasn’t too hard to get them to write something, especially because they knew the Tooth Fairy’s visit involved cash. Often they’d add a little drawing.
“Dear tooth fairy, when I lost my tooth I was getting out of the car,” wrote the youngest Huffman, age 6. “My tooth was crooked. My mom pulled it for me and I was so excited. Happy Easter.” She also added the following art: four hearts, six stars, one crown and one smiling sun wearing sunglasses.
“Dear toothfairy I lost my tooth while eating Mcdonalds. I hope I’ll get 5$,” wrote middle daughter. (Note to readers: this is a gutsy request, seeing as the Tooth Fairy usually left a single dollar bill or when available from her secret stash, a Sacagawea gold dollar coin.)
“Dear tooth fairy do u throw away teeth?” wrote middle daughter in 2007. “Why can’t I keep my tooth?” Art: Smiley face. Cartoon of a tooth flying from a bed into the arms of the tooth fairy.
Oldest daughter wrote the briefest notes but always drew something.
“I lost this tooth in church. 4/17/05,” she wrote. Art: Smiley face with tongue sticking out.
“Hi Mrs. T,” oldest daughter wrote on 2/12/05. Art: Cartoon tooth with hands, a toothy smile and wearing a hard hat.
Middle Daughter was inspired on 4/14/08 to write a TWO page letter to the Tooth Fairy.
“Dear tooth fairy, I lost my tooth about 6 days ago. I yanked and tugged, but it would not come out. Finally I twisted and it came out. It was bleeding for a long time after that. It is my eleventh tooth I have lost. Can I have five dollars? Please. The book fair is coming up and I would like to get a good book. If your not in a rush, could you give me a picture of you or an autograph?”
“P.S. Could you memo my parents that I would like a Webkinz for my birthday. And if I don’t get one, all I want is a cat (underlined three times). Just a cat.” Art: smiley face, two hearts, six 0 ‘hugs’.
As she got older, the youngest Huffman got more curious. For a tooth lost on 4/2/10, she wanted information.
“Dear Tooth Fairy, this tooth I lost at Buttercream bakery! Is there a difference in what you give me if the tooth is a cavity? (circle answer) YES or NO.”
One night, the Tooth Fairy forgot to pick up one Huffman daughter’s tooth. Our girl was quite distressed by this. It was as if Santa or the Easter Bunny had skipped her house. The nerve.
The next night, a chagrined Tooth Fairy finally arrived and took the tooth, leaving the usual dollar bill.
The well-traveled sprite also left a note: “I’m so sorry that I was not able to pick up your tooth on time,” she wrote in Tooth Fairy-esque handwriting (cursive, flowery, very elegant).
“I had more than 10,000 teeth to pick up. It was a very busy night.”
That Tooth Fairy is one hard-working lady.
WATCH NOW: READ NOW: JENNIFER HUFFMAN’S TOP 2020 “SURRENDERING TO MOTHERHOOD” COLUMNS
Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.