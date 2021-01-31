Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Tooth fairy tales

Did you know that the Tooth Fairy has a giant library where she keeps all of the baby teeth that she receives?

It’s easy enough to request your family’s tooth fairy archive. Just leave a note for the Tooth Fairy under your pillow.

The next morning, like a magical amazon.com, a box of your children’s baby teeth and all related documentation will be delivered.

We were in the middle of cleaning out a closet the other weekend when our archive arrived, packed inside an old shoebox. (Funny how the Tooth Fairy thinks just like a mom and reuses such containers. So clever.)

Nestled inside, we found dozens of plastic Ziploc bags with little notes that this mom made each Huffman girl write to the Tooth Fairy.

Why the notes? I figured the more information the Tooth Fairy had about each individual tooth, the better. Tooth Fairy needs DETAILS, for the record.

The girls’ Tooth Fairy notes vary in length, depending on age, mood and how “interested” they were in Tooth Fairy lore at the time. Although usually it wasn’t too hard to get them to write something, especially because they knew the Tooth Fairy’s visit involved cash. Often they’d add a little drawing.