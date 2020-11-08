Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Trump needs a mom

I know what Donald Trump is missing. He needs a mom.
Nothing beats a mom’s support. A mom’s guidance. A mom’s love.
What I’m about to do might seem downright crazy.
But for my country FOR DEMOCRACY I’m willing to take on the ultimate sacrifice: Parenting Donald Trump.
What the heck? He’s old enough to be MY father and I’m volunteering to be HIS mother?
Well, crazy times lead to crazy ideas. And maybe it’s time to think outside the ballot box.
Donald is obviously missing his mom. You know, that lifelong guiding force, the one that keeps you on the straight and narrow. The one who teaches you right from wrong. The one that teaches you about compassion and kindness and that humility and patience are the greatest strengths, not unfortunate weaknesses.
Bless your heart, Donald, but I think you’ve been without a mom for too long.
Poor dear, I know it’s hard. I’m a grown woman but I still think “would my mother approve of this?” or “what would my mom think about that?” I can’t help it. Once you’ve had a mom, you know how important they are.
Donald, in case you are reading this, here’s my plan for our new mother/son relationship.
First, I’d start with a sit-down, face-to-face, just the two of us. And I’d begin with some tough love — a come-to-Jesus kind of talk.
Look at me Donald, I’d say. LOOK me straight in the eyes.
I’ve been watching you these past five years. I’ve seen what you’ve done. And I’m very, very disappointed in you. Your decisions seem to have impacted your life, and the lives of those around you, quite negatively.
How are you feeling about that? Because I believe that if you started making better decisions, you could feel better about yourself and those around you.
I’m not saying it will be easy. You’ve picked up some bad habits over the years. You’ve been hanging out with the wrong crowd. Those white supremacists. Those North Koreans. Those Russians. You’ve let some bad actors into your life. And they’re not going to like it when you break up with them.
It’ll be for your own good, I promise.
And women. I believe you can better navigate your relationship with women and your obsession with appearances. Through some reading and contemplative study, you may come to realize how you've objectified and even demeaned many women in your life. Yes, I know, those are some hard words to hear.
Still with me Donald? Good. Now, let’s try a short mediation. I find it extremely calming and life-centering.
Close your eyes, Donald. Take some deep cleansing breaths. Feel your breathing, in and out. Now ask yourself: Who is Donald Trump? What kind of person do you want to be? Because it’s never too late to change. You can still be your best self. You deserve to be your best self. We just haven’t seen it yet.
Let’s get started Donald. We have a lot of work to do.
Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.
