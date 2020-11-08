Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Trump needs a mom

First, I’d start with a sit-down, face-to-face, just the two of us. And I’d begin with some tough love — a come-to-Jesus kind of talk.

Look at me Donald, I’d say. LOOK me straight in the eyes.

I’ve been watching you these past five years. I’ve seen what you’ve done. And I’m very, very disappointed in you. Your decisions seem to have impacted your life, and the lives of those around you, quite negatively.

How are you feeling about that? Because I believe that if you started making better decisions, you could feel better about yourself and those around you.

I’m not saying it will be easy. You’ve picked up some bad habits over the years. You’ve been hanging out with the wrong crowd. Those white supremacists. Those North Koreans. Those Russians. You’ve let some bad actors into your life. And they’re not going to like it when you break up with them.

It’ll be for your own good, I promise.

And women. I believe you can better navigate your relationship with women and your obsession with appearances. Through some reading and contemplative study, you may come to realize how you've objectified and even demeaned many women in your life. Yes, I know, those are some hard words to hear.