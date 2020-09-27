Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Walking in rhythm

It’s 6:30 a.m. A good time to still be sleeping, I'd say.
But not these days.
For the past two months, my husband and I have started a new routine: A morning walk.
It turns out that both of us are fighting the COVID-19 – not the virus – but the “shelter in place” waist gain.
He’d like to lose a few pounds. Me? I don’t say no to losing pounds. Plus, I figure every mile I walk is another handful of Target’s Cashew Monster Mix I can eat as an after-dinner treat that night.
Penny the Labrador is clueless of all of this. She has no idea about COVID-19 or what the scale says. She’s just happy to be going for a w-a-l-k.
FYI for those who still have heads on pillows at that time of the morning, but at 6:30 a.m. the sun is just starting to come up. As we pass by on our morning walk, street lights are just starting to blink off. The neighbor with his chugchugchugchugchug diesel work truck has already left for the day but other cars are still parked, with dew on their windows.
The houses in the neighborhood each have a personality. One has a trio of kids bikes parked on the grass out front like their own version of the Sturgis Biker Rally. Another is a “Proud Home of a Napa High School Graduate.” One has a “Doris Gentry for Mayor” sign next to an American flag on a real flagpole, the kind you see at a school.
Next up is the house with the ginormous circular spiky cactus – so huge it looks positively pre-historic. I mentally salute this homeowner and their cacti commitment. Who needs a guard dog when you’ve got a giant cactus standing sentry?
Penny usually perks up at this point, probably because she knows we’re headed towards The House With All The Cats.
This neighbor is so devoted to his cats his front room is filled with cat perches and towers. One window is always open, I’m assuming for easy cat entrance and exit. A big bag of Meow Mix is on the porch.
And the cats? Well, they’re quite self-assured. Those lounging outside barely budge as we and Penny walk by. “We are not impressed,” they seem to say. “This is our turf.”
Next we’re headed down a slight incline where more houses have more political signs on display: “Scott Sedgley Napa Mayor/Voted NO on Napa Oaks” and Beth Painter for Napa City Council. I’m thinking Painter missed a great opportunity to include a paint brush on her sign. A great way to capture the artist vote.
We pass another house that likes to leave stuff on the curb with a “free” sign: a high chair, a used door, an old paint bucket, a brown wicker basket. Is this his/her version of a Little Free Library? The stuff seems to disappear, so I guess it’s working.
Then there’s the stretch of blackberry bushes that by now are pretty well picked over. I spy some riper ones above my head but they’re just out of reach. Catch you next year, blackberries.
Nearby there’s an empty lot where wild turkeys like to have their own coffee klatch. Penny’s not interested today -- she sees another four-legged friend ahead. We pause for a quick sniff of doggy rear ends but we don’t stop. We’ve got walking to do.
We walk by a new Napa elementary school, which is eerily empty and silent. “Thank You Voters” reads a banner in front of the vacant campus. You approved the bonds to build this school, the sign says. Which now, thanks to COVID-19, sits virtually unused. Spiders have probably taken over inside by now and started their own classes. Taking attendance goes fast when you’ve got eight legs.
Suddenly, our attention is diverted as we catch the tantalizing aroma of freshly cooked bacon coming from someone’s kitchen. Oh, the smell! The torture! We both groan, knowing that bacon is not on the menu at our house these days.
We head home to put on our work clothes. I’ve got three Zoom calls today, my husband says. Me, I’ve got emails waiting to be answered and phone interviews waiting to be scheduled.
Have a great day, neighbors. See you tomorrow morning.
Surrendering to Motherhood appears every other Monday. Follow Jennifer on Twitter: @NVRHuffman.
