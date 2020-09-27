Jennifer Huffman's Surrendering to Motherhood: Walking in rhythm

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s 6:30 a.m. A good time to still be sleeping, I'd say.

But not these days.

For the past two months, my husband and I have started a new routine: A morning walk.

It turns out that both of us are fighting the COVID-19 – not the virus – but the “shelter in place” waist gain.

He’d like to lose a few pounds. Me? I don’t say no to losing pounds. Plus, I figure every mile I walk is another handful of Target’s Cashew Monster Mix I can eat as an after-dinner treat that night.

Penny the Labrador is clueless of all of this. She has no idea about COVID-19 or what the scale says. She’s just happy to be going for a w-a-l-k.

FYI for those who still have heads on pillows at that time of the morning, but at 6:30 a.m. the sun is just starting to come up. As we pass by on our morning walk, street lights are just starting to blink off. The neighbor with his chugchugchugchugchug diesel work truck has already left for the day but other cars are still parked, with dew on their windows.